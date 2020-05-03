Governor Cooper announces Coca-Cola 600 can take place despite COVID-19 lockdown

Fans watch as cars race around the track at last year's Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Gov. Roy Cooper announced that this year's Coca-Cola 600 will go on without fans May 24.

Gov. Roy Cooper recently made a statement regarding the return of NASCAR in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Even though sporting events nationwide have been canceled and postponed due to COVID-19, Cooper stated in a press conference that he expects the Coca-Cola 600 race to take place as planned on May 24.

“We believe that unless the health conditions go down that we can have the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte,” Cooper said.

The race will take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway but will not have any fans present.

NASCAR has also confirmed that along with the Coca-Cola 600, several other races will take place in Darlington, South Carolina along with Charlotte starting on May 17.

Teams will also be expected to follow proper social distancing procedures.

Like many states, North Carolina has been under stay at home order since late March, which expires after May 8.