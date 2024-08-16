Categories:

Guide to recruitment: how to shine, survive and find your sisterhood

August 16, 2024
Chi Omega sisters enjoy a groovy bid day as four sisters gather to meet their new recruits. Chi Omega is known for their community and campus involvement. Courtesy of Chi Omega
As the fall semester approaches, App State’s campus is alive with students old and new ready to embark on a new year. While some students are adjusting to living away from home and finding their groove on campus, others are preparing for a different adventure on the horizon: sorority recruitment.

For those who are interested, one week every fall potential new members, or PNMs, will go through a whirlwind of smiles, name tags and tons of outfits. Fear not, brave recruit, this is a lowdown on how to survive and thrive during this wild week on your quest to find your sisterhood.

 

The basics:

App State currently has nine Panhellenic chapters on campus, including Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Gamma Delta, Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Phi, Chi Omega, Delta Zeta, Kappa Delta, Sigma Kappa and Zeta Tau Alpha. 

 

Alpha Delta Pi: sisterhood, service, character and knowledge

Alpha Gamma Delta: loving, leading and lasting

Alpha Omicron Pi: character, dignity, scholarship and college loyalty

Alpha Phi: character, generosity, innovation and sisterhood

Chi Omega: friendship, personal integrity, service to others, academic excellence, community and campus involvement, and personal and career development

Delta Zeta: friendship, belonging, curiosity, generosity, empowerment and community

Kappa Delta: friendship and loyalty, personal integrity, lifelong learning and selfless service

Sigma Kappa: loyalty, friendship, personal growth and service

Zeta Tau Alpha: friendship, leadership, service, knowledge, integrity and community

 

Mary Ferguson, vice president of the Panhellenic Council, and Skylar Rogers, vice president of Recruitment-Elect, gave a recruitment rundown on what each day will hold for PNMs. 

Starting off the week with day one is values, where each chapter essentially rolls out the red carpet to introduce itself. 

Day two is philanthropy, where PNMs will discover the causes and charities each chapter supports. Rogers said she loves this round, explaining this is the “why and what behind each chapter.” 

Day three is sisterhood, which allows a PNM to visit up to five organizations to gain insight into what makes their sisterhood special. 

The fourth and final day is a whirlwind, with preference and bid day concluding the week. Ferguson and Rogers describe it as “the toughest, yet most exciting round,” where a PNM can be invited back into up to two organizations in preference to have deeper heart-to-heart conversations. 

Finishing out the extravaganza, new members will run — yes, literally run — home to their new sisters in an epic sprint of joy and sisterhood.

It’s important to remember that, in a myriad of ways, App State is uniquely different from other schools, and Greek life is no exception. 

“I think the most challenging part of recruitment is to not lean into the typical stereotype that sororities have,” Ferguson said. “App State Panhellenic Recruitment is not SEC recruitment by any means, so don’t pay too much attention to TikTok.”

Delta Zeta celebrates bid day in the fall of 2023. For many Delta Zeta members, bid day is a time to meet new sorority sisters and create lifelong friendships. Courtesy of Delta Zeta

Dress to impress:

An outfit reflects who you are before you speak, many sororities share the same mentality when it comes to recruitment fashion: wear what’s comfortable and wear what is you.

“On the first day of recruitment I wore these super cute cowboy boots that I’d thrifted, and about halfway through the day, the sole of my boot came clean off,” said Alpha Gamma Delta President Meredith Mobley. “Honestly, it was a funny conversation starter and I got to know a lot more people that way.”

Remember to prepare for potential wardrobe malfunctions and wear pieces that make you feel confident. The 2024 recruitment guidebook offers a few suggestions on outfits for the various rounds. When shopping, gravitate towards cute and casual pieces and a few fancy dresses or rompers for the Sisterhood and Preference rounds.

 

Take care of yourself:

Long and tiring days of recruitment can leave you feeling like a dried up sponge without proper hydration, rest and nourishment. No one conquers recruitment on an empty stomach, so remember to bring a water bottle, snacks and even a fan to keep yourself sparkling all day.

“I know after both formal recruitments I’ve been through, I’ve taken a much needed self-care day complete with lots and lots of sleep, my favorite shows and a little sweet treat,” said Delta Zeta Vice President of Membership Morgan Rodriguez. “Never feel guilty for taking care of yourself, especially after a very tiring few days.”

 

Someone to lean on:

Two Kappa Delta sisters jump with excitement on bid day in the fall of 2023. One of Kappa Delta’s principles is friendship which is found by many sisters in the organization. Courtesy of Kappa Delta

With over 300 PNMs tackling recruitment every year, according to the Panhellenic council, and hundreds of new faces to meet every day, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. Making new friends along the way is a great way to maximize your experience and survive the week.

“One of my favorite memories was standing in line with the same girl and sharing how nervous we were, little did I know she would become my sister and future roommate,” said Kappa Delta Vice President of Recruitment Elle Houston.

In recruitment, PNMs are separated into Rho Groups, which are guided by a Rho Gamma, a disaffiliated member of the Panhellenic community who is there to help coach PNMs through the process. 

“Making friends throughout the process allows you to have a support system and someone to talk to,” said Alpha Omicron Pi Vice President of Recruitment Anjil Hash. “Utilize your Rhos as much as possible, they are there as an unbiased opinion and will help you navigate all of the emotions that come along with the journey.” 

 

Be authentic:

Each sorority echoed the same piece of advice for anyone participating in this process. The secret to recruitment? Being yourself. Forget a rehearsed speech or polished persona. Spark up conversations that share your true passions to let your genuine self shine through.

“Please help us get to know you by talking and asking about things you value and care about,” said Chi Omega Recruitment Chair Meredith Kennedy. “We want to get to know you for who you are, not for boys and partying, so steer clear of those topics.”

Trust that if a sorority is right for you, they will love you for exactly who you are. Alpha Phi Vice President of Recruitment Ashleigh Larson said preparing by “thinking about what you’re looking for in an organization” and any goals you may have will help aid in the process.

“Think about the woman you want to become and find an organization that will push you to get there,” Larson said.

Alpha Delta Pi Vice President of Recruitment Claire Jones shared a similar notion, solidifying the importance of knowing yourself in and out of the sorority.

“Take time for yourself to discover who you are,” Jones said. “Before coming to App I spent a lot of time reflecting alone on who I wanted to be in the next four years. Understanding my values and goals made the recruitment process much smoother, helping me find a sorority aligned with my aspirations.”

Run home:

As you sprint towards Bid Day, remember that no matter where you end up, you gained memories, friends and an appreciation for the power of comfy shoes.

“The recruitment process is challenging and we all feel at one point a feeling of unsureness,” said Sigma Kappa President Marisa Flores. “A lot of it is just a guessing game and it is sometimes hard to know exactly where you are supposed to belong, but remember everything happens for a reason and it’ll all work out.”

