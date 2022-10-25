Playlist of the week: Hallo-win Homecoming

It’s time to put on those headphones and get hyped for homecoming this Halloweekend. Grab your best Mountaineer gear, turn on Spotify and kick off to Kidd Brewer Stadium to see App State play Robert Morris University Oct 29.

Whether you’re an alumni putting on some nostalgic Mountaineer classics like “Dixieland Delight’” by Alabama, or tailgating with your Boone squad to game day anthems like “Black and Yellow” by Wiz Khalifa and “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes, this playlist has something for you.

So turn up the volume and ‘pump it’ to this playlist till you collapse, and cheer on the Neers to our next ‘sweet victory.’