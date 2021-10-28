Homecoming+parade+canceled+due+to+inclement+weather

The homecoming parade has been canceled due to inclement weather, Appalachian Popular Programming Society announced in an Instagram post Thursday.

The organization has moved APPtoberfest, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday at the Peacock Lot, to Legends. The event will begin at 6 p.m. since the parade will not be taking place beforehand and is now Bring Your Own Beer for those 21 and older. The event will hold up to 250 people.

APPS Spirit and Traditions Chairperson Grace Pagan said the organization is creating a virtual parade compiled of video submissions from participants to show off their floats.

This would have been the first in-person homecoming parade since 2019 because of the pandemic.