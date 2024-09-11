How App State students are keeping the lights on

Students in college tend to have to find work to support themselves, and students at App State are no exception. However, Boone’s rich history and geography provide for a variety of job opportunities that are unique to the High Country.

Sydney Hudson, a junior double majoring in religious studies and Spanish, found a job any nature lover would find a dream. She works as a trip leader and wilderness emergency medical technician for the App State Outdoor Programs.

Her job involves leading groups through a variety of outdoor adventures which include caving, stand-up paddleboarding, backpacking and hiking. Another part of her job requires being able to manage medical emergencies in a wilderness setting as a WEMT.

Hudson found out about trip leading when she was looking for outdoor opportunities through App State University Recreation.

“I had previously taught some roll clinics for whitewater kayaking and was hoping to do something similar, but then I found this job and fell in love with it,” Hudson wrote.

Hudson wrote being able to watch the participants in the trips become very close with each other is her favorite part of her job.

“One of the most memorable experiences I had leading one of these trips was in early March out in Pisgah,” Hudson wrote. “The sun had set, and there was a large flat bald that looked over the mountains. We all laid flat on the rock and got to watch so many shooting stars.”

She wrote she has been doing this job since her freshman year and has always been able to find time during the semester to do it.

“Balancing trips with school can be tricky, but it is do-able, it’s just about time-management and luckily we have a pretty flexible schedule,” Hudson wrote. “I lead trips on some weekends throughout the month, so I am still able to get studying in.”

Like Hudson, Pruett Norris, a 2024 App State graduate, also found a way to juggle his studies with an unconventional job. During his time at App State, he took on many odd jobs: one he spoke rather fondly of was his time acting as the Scarecrow at Autumn at Oz, a festival put on by the “Wizard of Oz” inspired theme park, Land of Oz in Beech Mountain.

The Autumn at Oz Festival is one of the largest Oz festivals in the world, according to their website. This annual September event is the only time the park is open to the public and, along with having arts and crafts, food vendors and memorabilia, it is also a completely immersive theatrical experience that allows you to meet the characters from the “Wizard of Oz” and watch them perform.

Norris said working as the Scarecrow was akin to working as a character at Disney World. He dressed up in full makeup and costume and essentially became the character.

He said a lot of the people who visit the Land of Oz are “Wizard of Oz” enthusiasts and have seen the movie multiple times. When they come to visit, they are typically also wearing costumes.

“It is so meaningful to them to see these characters. I’ve had people come up to me in tears; I’ve had people just beaming; I’ve had kids and old people and everybody in between come up and be very excited to meet the Scarecrow,” Norris said.

Being the Scarecrow meant learning scripts, doing choreography, performing scenes, taking pictures with guests and most importantly, engaging with the guests. Norris said he met hundreds of people a day, but tried to personalize each guest’s experience in the short amount of time he had with them.

“I really, really love hanging out with people who maybe you might not expect to come through and then it becomes more of a unique experience,” Norris said. “You get a lot of able-bodied folks who are popping through and it’s just very standard, you know they’ve seen the movie and they’re just excited and it’s a fun outing, but then you have folks where it is this concerted effort to get there.”

The willingness of those guests to brave the high elevation and exertion of the trip just to meet the characters was his favorite part of his job.