The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns calls out to his team in a game versus Georgia State Feb. 12, 2022.

Dustin Kerns adds to his App State legacy

2
The exterior of the recycling facility center will ideally be scrapped in place for the USDA-inspected cattle slaughter plant.

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

3
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

BREAKING: Nate Noel enters transfer portal

4
Junior running back Anderson Castle breaks through a tackle against James Madison Nov. 18, 2023.

Just keep digging: App State’s 2023 football season review

5
Former App State quarterback Armanti Edwards shakes hands with Director of Athletics Doug Gillin during Edwards jersey retirement ceremony Nov. 25, 2023.

Armanti Edwards elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Seasonal depression sucks – here’s how to cope

OPINION: Seasonal depression sucks – here’s how to cope

January 16, 2024

COLUMN: Pruett’s 10 favorite movies of 2023

COLUMN: Pruett’s 10 favorite movies of 2023

January 16, 2024

How Emily Carver brings success to App State women’s basketball

How Emily Carver brings success to App State women’s basketball

January 16, 2024

A tribute to aged creativity: Modern stories in a matured format

A tribute to aged creativity: Modern stories in a matured format

January 15, 2024

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

January 15, 2024

Leah’s Lens: Opinion journalism takes the cake

Leah’s Lens: Opinion journalism takes the cake

January 15, 2024

How Emily Carver brings success to App State women’s basketball

Ryder Sing, Reporter
January 16, 2024
Emily+Carver+takes+a+jump+shot+against+UNC-Greensboro%E2%80%99s+junior+guard%2C+Jayde+Gamble%2C+on+Dec.+13%2C+2023.+Carver%2C+a+sophomore%2C+averages+15.5+points+per+game.
Sam Fleming
Emily Carver takes a jump shot against UNC-Greensboro’s junior guard, Jayde Gamble, on Dec. 13, 2023. Carver, a sophomore, averages 15.5 points per game.

The three-point line isn’t the only place where App State basketball’s Emily Carver helps bring success to her team. 

Carver was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina where she attended Enka High School. 

At Enka, she scored over 2,000 points and cemented herself as the school’s all-time leading scorer. In Carver’s junior year, she averaged 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Carver’s shooting ability has given her a name in the NCAA, and there are a few NBA All-Stars who Carver models her game after. 

One in particular and Carver’s favorite player growing up, was NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, and it is reflected in her game. In starting 12 games her freshman year, she led the team in three-pointers made, sinking 46 on 32% shooting. 

“Her evolution has been incredible just to not be put in a box, that’s number one,” said Angel Elderkin, App State women’s basketball head coach. “But number two, she’s the type of kid that if you tell her to do something, she does it. Shes a coachs kid and she is very respectful. Shes great in the locker room; she’s great with her teammates.”

In her sophomore campaign, Carver led the Sun Belt in three-pointers per game for the season and conference play, while leading the Sun Belt in three-point field goal percentage in league-only play at 44%. 

Carver believes in the idea of “looking good and playing good” in her pregame ritual, meaning you can’t perform well unless you look good. Considering all of Carver’s achievements, this ritual has served her well throughout her career. 

Along with Curry, Carver looks up to her parents Brian and Darlene who molded her into the player and person she is today. 

“Both of my parents were big into basketball. I come from a basketball family and they helped me become the player and person I am today,” Carver said. “The way my mom was able to lead our family, and treat me and my siblings with such love and care is how I strive to be when I have a family of my own.” 

Carver prepares to shoot a free throw after getting fouled in App State’s game against Ohio University on Nov. 13, 2023. She has 155 points this season, second highest on the team behind Faith Alston’s 284 points and has 795 points in her three seasons with App State.

Carver helps out the team both on and off the court. She supports the idea that team chemistry leads to team success, and will often plan team dinners to help bring the team together. 

“I like to prioritize what I like to do when I have free time from basketball or working on homework, like shopping and cleaning my house,” Carver said.

Being a student-athlete, Carver is familiar with the challenges that come with it. Time management is an important skill for student-athletes such as Carver who learned to balance a significant workload on and off the court. 

“I have known Emily Carver since she was a rising eighth grader,” Elderkin said at the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Media Day. “To see Emily evolve from eighth grade, to ninth grade, to coach her and continue to mentor her has been amazing. She obviously is known in the league for her shooting, but she’s known to our team for so much more than that.” 

Carver is currently playing in her third season under Elderkin, and along with her fellow teammates has respect for how she coaches the game. 

“We joke all the time that she should be a motivational speaker. All of our pregame speeches are just so motivational, it makes everybody want to get out and give their all for the game,” Carver said at the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Media Day. “Everything she brings to the table in practice and in games; she just always has so much wisdom.”

Carver was named to the 2023-24 preseason all Sun Belt team. Throughout the 2023-24 campaign, Carver has appeared in 16 games and currently averages a career-high 15.5 points.  

In her appearance against Richmond Dec. 10, Carver set a new single game career-high in three-pointers made with seven threes and was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week for the second time in her career. 

“We’re going to make it to the NCAA tournament,” Carver said to Elderkin after her 2021 freshman campaign. 

As she builds off of her career game against Richmond, Carver looks to continue her success and help lead the Mountaineers to a potential conference title and a trip to the NCAA tournament throughout the rest of her junior season.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Ryder Sing, Reporter
Ryder Sing (he/him) is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, NC. This is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Sam Fleming, Photographer
Sam Fleming (he/him) is a freshman Environmental Science Major, Computer Information Systems minor, from Greensboro, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *