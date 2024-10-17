How to vote early in Watauga County

Early voting in North Carolina begins on Thursday. All 100 counties in North Carolina have sites open for early voting until Nov. 2.

Where do I vote early?

In Watauga County, early voting will look different than previous years due to Hurricane Helene. There are six early voting sites and voters can vote at any site in the county which includes:

Watauga County Administration Building at 814 W. King Street

Blowing Rock American Legion building at 333 Wallingford Street, Blowing Rock

Deep Gap Fire Department at 6583 Old 421 S, Deep Gap

Meat Camp Fire Department at 4797 NC Highway 194 N.

Plemmons Student Union’s Blue Ridge Ballroom at 263 Locust Street

Western Watauga Community Center at 1081 Old US Highway 421, Sugar Grove

When do I vote early?

The hours of operation at early voting sites are different this year due to a decision made by the Watauga County Board of Elections last week.

The new hours consist of less time during the week and new availability during the weekend. The new hours are as follows:

Oct. 17-19: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 20: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 21-26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 27: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 through Nov. 1: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nov. 2: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

How do I vote early?

Voters must provide an acceptable photo ID to vote early in North Carolina. Acceptable photo IDs include:

North Carolina driver’s license

“Non-operator” ID

Driver’s license from another state outside of North Carolina

U.S. passport or passport card

North Carolina voter photo ID card

Student IDs approved by the state board of elections

Military or veterans ID with a photo

Tribal enrollment card with a photo

After providing an acceptable photo ID and confirming personal information with a poll worker, voters will fill out their ballot. Voters can find sample ballots through the voter search tool on the state board’s website.

Voters will enter their ballot into a tabulator where it will be counted. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, early voting results will be published from 8-9:30 p.m. on Election Day on Nov. 5.

How do I use same-day registration?

Voters who have not registered in Watauga County can register and vote using same-day registration at any early voting site in Watauga County.

Voters must prove their eligibility to vote if they are coming from outside of Watauga County. To use same-day registration voters must provide a document proving their residency in Watauga County.

Some photo IDs and documents proving residency are the same, like a drivers license. Acceptable documents to prove a voters residency include:

A North Carolina driver’s license

Any photo ID issued by a government agency with a voters name and address

A copy of a government document with the voters name and address such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or a paycheck

Students living on college campuses must provide a document with their name and on-campus housing address to use same-day registration. This can include an on-campus housing agreement.

Voters can update their name and address if they moved within the county using same-day registration.

Voters can turn their absentee ballot in to early voting sites throughout Watauga County. Voters from the 25 county disaster area in western North Carolina can submit their absentee ballot at any early voting site in the state.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections website provides updated information on changes to voting and early voting resources.