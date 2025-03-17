The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Huus gets first win of collegiate career, men’s golf finish second

Adam Persico, Associate Sports Editor
March 17, 2025
Rian Hughes

Junior Herman Huus sank a 2-foot par putt on his final hole of the tournament to win the Surf Club Invitational as an individual, making it the first win of his collegiate career. He shot 68-69 in the two-round Surf Club Invitational on March 10 and 11, finishing at 5 under par. Huus is the second Mountaineer in a row to win the Surf Club Invitational after Addison Beam came home with the victory last year in a playoff.

Junior Ben Read, senior Alex Martin, redshirt senior Colin Browning and sophomore Rob Bergevin also represented the Mountaineers at the tournament, which the Black and Gold hosted. They finished 2 over as a collective, only 3 strokes behind the winners, Longwood University.

Read shot 71-70, putting him at 1 under par on the par 71 course. He ended the competition tied for sixth place. Martin shot 70-72, leaving him even and tied for 10th place. Bergevin shot 75-75 and Browning shot 72-72. Bergevin’s first round and Browning’s second round were not included in the team scoring.

App State was all smiles as Huus walked off the victory and the Mountaineers finished in medal position for the first time this season. They look forward to the Cedarwood Invitational at Cedarwood Country Club in Charlotte on March 17.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Adam Persico, Associate Sports Editor
Adam Persico is a junior electronic media/broadcasting major, English minor from Waxhaw, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal