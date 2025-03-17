Huus gets first win of collegiate career, men’s golf finish second

Junior Herman Huus sank a 2-foot par putt on his final hole of the tournament to win the Surf Club Invitational as an individual, making it the first win of his collegiate career. He shot 68-69 in the two-round Surf Club Invitational on March 10 and 11, finishing at 5 under par. Huus is the second Mountaineer in a row to win the Surf Club Invitational after Addison Beam came home with the victory last year in a playoff.

Junior Ben Read, senior Alex Martin, redshirt senior Colin Browning and sophomore Rob Bergevin also represented the Mountaineers at the tournament, which the Black and Gold hosted. They finished 2 over as a collective, only 3 strokes behind the winners, Longwood University.

Read shot 71-70, putting him at 1 under par on the par 71 course. He ended the competition tied for sixth place. Martin shot 70-72, leaving him even and tied for 10th place. Bergevin shot 75-75 and Browning shot 72-72. Bergevin’s first round and Browning’s second round were not included in the team scoring.

App State was all smiles as Huus walked off the victory and the Mountaineers finished in medal position for the first time this season. They look forward to the Cedarwood Invitational at Cedarwood Country Club in Charlotte on March 17.