App State football to host 2,100 total fans, 800 students for upcoming home games

Fans will be allowed inside Kidd Brewer Stadium for the first time in 2020 on Thursday as the Mountaineers take on Arkansas State on ESPN. Capacity is limited to 2,100 fans.

For the first time in 2020, App State football will play a home game with fans in the stands.

Starting with the Oct. 22 matchup against Arkansas State, 2,100 total fans will be allowed inside Kidd Brewer Stadium, under Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 169.

The athletics department announced the tickets will be distributed among 800 students, 650 Yosef Club members, 450 App State and visiting team family members and 200 “other ticket allotments.” Each ticket will have an assigned seat to ensure social distancing.

The 800 students will be selected through a lottery process on a game-by-game basis. Students received an email from the athletics department and must verify their student account through the student ticket portal to enter the lottery. Randomly selected winners will be emailed a ticket with their assigned seat Tuesday after 4 p.m.

App State Student Government Association collaborated with the athletics department to come up with the lottery process for student tickets.

The 650 season ticket holders that get to attend will be selected based on Yosef Club rank, which is earned based on total giving to App State Athletics. App State Dining Services will operate two concession stands during games: one in each of the East and West concourses. Concession stands will offer a limited menu, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy, nachos and bottled Pepsi products.

In the South end zone, alcohol will be available for purchase at a stand operated by Taft and Harding Entertainment.

The University Bookstore will sell App State gear and merchandise on the West Concourse ramp.

All transactions in the stadium will be debit or credit, no cash.

Gates will open for Thursday’s game at 6 p.m. and attendees will be advised of an arrival time to avoid long lines and large groups congregating as they wait to enter the stadium.

All guests are required to wear face coverings, remain six feet apart and frequently wash or sanitize their hands. Violation of these policies may result in removal from the stadium.

Mini bottles of hand sanitizer will be given out at the East and West gates and more hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the stadium.

Tailgating on campus will be prohibited and there will be no Mountaineer Walk or pregame Yosef Club event.

The Mountaineers (2-1 overall, 0-0 Sun Belt) take on the Red Wolves (3-2 overall, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 7:30 Thursday night and will air on ESPN.