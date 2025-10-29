The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

La Monarca flies into Boone, bringing authentic Mexican cuisine

Beatrix Johnson, A&C Senior Reporter
October 29, 2025
Jackson Snipes
An outside look at La Monarca Bar & Grill from King Street on Oct. 9.

Intricate designs of all colors adorn the walls of La Monarca Bar and Grill, a staple of King Street’s Mexican dining scene. A mural of butterflies dance across the room, their labyrinthine orange and black wings decorating the walls as customers chatter over the sizzle of flavorful meals below them. 

Along with her parents, Raquel Cervantes and Rafael Hernandez, Miriam Hernandez owns and operates the restaurant. The butterfly motif can be found all over the restaurant, from their interior decoration celebrating the insect to menu items named after the titular creature.

“La monarca is the monarch,” Miriam Hernandez said. “Where we’re from, that’s where all the monarch butterflies migrate to, to Mexico.”

Taqueria La Monarca first opened in Boone in 2022 on U.S. 421. In July, the owners expanded with a second location downtown, La Monarca Bar and Grill

Line cooks preparing food at La Monarca Bar & Grill on Oct. 9.

While their first location has an emphasis on a familial space, with ice cream as one of their leading savors for customers, the King Street location aims to create a space that welcomes both college students and the broader Boone community. 

“Anyone is welcome,” Miriam Hernandez said. “You know, everything is freshly made. We cook every day. We chop every day. We don’t freeze anything.”

 Being within the city limits opens up several opportunities, including the ability to serve alcoholic beverages. Miriam Hernandez said this second location is for people who want to come by and enjoy a few tacos alongside a couple of ice-cold beers. 

According to Miriam Hernandez, one of their most popular house-made drinks is the La Monarca Wings, a combination of Red Bull and tequila, its name a nod to the brand’s slogan “Red Bull gives you wings.”

Among several new food items is Monarca’s ACP — a chicken, rice and cheese-filled dish — the aroma of which fills the room when served. Additional meats such as shrimp and beef can be added by request, La Monarca’s take on the traditional Mexican culinary cuisine item arroz con pollo. 

Dishes served at La Monarca Bar & Grill on Oct. 9. (Jackson Snipes)

They have also added birria ramen, a mixture of ramen and birria stew served with three birria tacos, a traditional Mexican beef-based dish that requires over three hours to cook. Miriam Hernandez said she looks forward to enjoying a warm bowl of their birria ramen as cold winds and snowy days arrive in Boone. The dish isn’t just a way to stay warm for Miraim Hernandez, it’s a way to connect to her familial roots as well. 

“All the recipes come from my grandma, you know, then my mom, then me,” Miriam Hernandez said. 

The family’s culinary traditions have been passed down through generations and now form the heart of La Monarca’s menu, creating a reflection of family and heritage. Miriam Hernandez said that tradition isn’t just carried through flavor, but through presentation of the food as well.

“We have different types of colors in our food,” Miriam Hernandez said. “The caserias, they’re that bright red. You know, the tacos, different colors, the cilantro, the onions, all that kind of stuff is just very colorful.”

People dining in at La Monarca Bar & Grill on Oct. 9. (Jackson Snipes)

The vibrancy of colors extends far beyond the plates. Vivid murals paint every wall, and floral centerpieces decorate every table. Even the smallest details of color are intentional.

“We try to do everything fresh. Even when my flowers are dying, I try to bring fresh flowers,” said Miriam Hernandez.

The sense of care living within the food and atmosphere fuses into the kitchen, where teamwork and family values shape the work-life. 

“That already comes naturally from them; we’re like, ‘Okay, let me help you, or do you need help?’ And that’s just the culture,” Miriam Hernandez said. “That’s just the culture that we have, how we were raised, you know, to help each other.”

La Monarca Bar and Grill is located at 784 W. King St. They are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. six days a week and close at 9 p.m. on Sundays.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$496
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Beatrix Johnson, A&C Senior Reporter
Beatrix Johnson (she/her) is a senior professional writing major from Asheville, NC. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$496
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal