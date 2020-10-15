Large Trump re-election sign stolen off of Hwy 105, $1,000 reward offered

The 40 feet by 8 feet banner was stolen sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. A citizen is offering a $1,000 reward for information related to the larceny.

A Donald Trump re-election sign was stolen sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning, according to Boone Police Department.

Boone Police announced in a press release that officers spoke to the victim who reported the larceny.

The sign was fixed to the side of a trailer off NC Highway 105 and is approximately 40 feet long and 8 feet wide. The victim is offering a $1,000 reward for information related to the larceny.

The Watauga County Board of Elections passed a resolution Tuesday night that states that the board does not approve of stealing political signs, regardless of affiliation. The resolution was passed unanimously.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125, or Boone Police at 828-268-6900. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via the website or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.