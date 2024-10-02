Late winner from Wood gives App State their third straight win

Coming off of a 2-1 win in their conference opener against Georgia Southern, App State soccer headed to Lafayette, Louisiana for a battle with the Ragin’ Cajuns. The Mountaineers have dominated in past games, winning seven of the eight games they have played against Louisiana.

The game started very slowly, with only seven combined shots in the first half, five from App State and two from Louisiana. Both teams had only one shot on target and both attempts were saved.

Early in the second half, it was more of the same. App State put up more shots, but neither team found the back of the net. That was until freshman defender Sydney Snowden played a ball in for graduate student forward Izzi Wood, who took a shot from outside the box that curled into the top corner for the game’s first and only goal in the 84th minute. It was Wood’s sixth goal of the season.

The full-time whistle blew with App State getting a huge 1-0 win to stay perfect in conference play.

The Mountaineers took 11 shots in the game, with three of them being on target. Louisiana took four shots in this contest and two of them were on target. Both goalkeepers made two saves, with App State’s redshirt freshman goalkeeper Sarah Wommack keeping a clean sheet.

App State committed 16 fouls in the game compared to 13 from Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns committed nine of their 13 fouls in the second half however, compared to seven in the second half from the Mountaineers.

App State heads to Charlotte Friday to face Georgia State after the game was relocated due to damage from Hurricane Helene. The Mountaineers won their most recent match against the Panthers in 2023 and they look to continue their winning ways against them. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at the Queens Sports Complex at Queens University.