Leah’s Lens: Ins and Outs of 2025

As 2025 kicks off, thousands of people are using the new year as an opportunity to get rid of unwanted habits and begin new ones. This year, many are referring to this New Year’s practice as “ins and outs.” As the spring semester picks up and the first few weeks of the new year go by, a list of ins and outs for 2025 seems necessary.

Ins

Private and joyous social media accounts

As social media becomes more popular every day, so do the dangers and negative impacts associated with it. In past years, social media has been overwhelmingly focused on number of followers, likes and other inconsequential things. This year, an effort should be made to make social media a happier place, without worries of popularity or safety — full of things that bring you joy rather than check a box for others.

Colorful, patterned beanies

Neutrals have become far more popular in recent years, with many trending outfits being either monochromatic or a mix of neutral colors. While a neutral colored outfit is often easier to put together and more comfortable than other options, they can sometimes get a bit boring. In 2025, especially in the colder months, what better than to add a pop of color through a beanie or cap?

Groutfits

As the stress of another year returns, sometimes clothing can be one of the only comfortable and stable aspects of your life. Most people have staples in their wardrobe — articles of clothing they can always count on if they’re stuck on what to wear. It is common for these staples to be comfortable clothes: sweatshirts, sweatpants, sweatshorts or a worn-in T-shirt. These items often have one thing in common: they are gray. In years past, wearing an all gray outfit, or “groutfit,” has been frowned upon. As you enter a new year full of other stressors and tragedies, maybe a groutfit can provide stability that is otherwise lacking.

Staying true to yourself, regardless of outside perspective

Though this seems self-explanatory and fairly simple, it is often much easier said than done. As hard as you may try to be yourself, you can often get caught up in the idea of conforming. This goal can seem impossible to complete when you feel you are doing it on your own. However, if the effort is shared by everyone, it will be much easier to be true to yourself in a community of people who are doing the same. At the end of the day, life is short, and not even one minute should be wasted by trying to be someone you are not.

Adopting older pets

When scrolling on an adoption website, it can be easy to focus solely on the kittens, puppies or other baby animals on the list. Adopting any animal is a wonderful deed, but the issue lies in the lack of focus on older animals. Yes, kittens the size of your palm and puppies with oversized ears are adorable, but so is a 15-year-old cat who just wants a companion. If you are planning on adopting this year, make a strong effort to focus on all the animals. You never know, an older pet may end up being your furry friend soulmate.

Outs

Accepting the political climate as it is

This year is one that will live in infamy — the year a convicted felon became president, not only through the travesties of the Electoral College, but through the popular vote. Yikes. This election will be in textbooks the next generation reads in school, and if that doesn’t send you into a spiral of embarrassment, you must be lying. At the end of the day, the election results cannot be changed. What can be changed, on the other hand, is the pushback and the fight for good from citizens. You do not have to sit idly for the next four years, hoping and praying the country comes to its senses. You can still fight for what you believe in, protest until you lose your voice and do your best to help the country return to true democracy.

“Lazy”

The word “lazy” has an immensely negative connotation, often being used to describe someone who orders food instead of cooks, sits around all day or doesn’t do their work in time. It is past time to stop using this word as an insult or a way to look down on people. In reality, being “lazy” can be as simple as wanting a day for yourself or a time to rest and recuperate. A lazy day is actually extremely beneficial, giving your body and brain time to relax instead of constantly going. The word has not always been seen as negative, and it’s time to stop using it as an insult and start realizing how vital downtime is.

Abbreviating words that don’t need abbreviating

While this is most likely just a personal pet peeve, it has become far too common to shorten words that simply do not need to be shortened. It will not ruin your life and take up too much time to say “you’re welcome” over “you’re welc,” “appreciate” instead of “preesh” or “obviously” over “obvi.” Just say the whole word. Please.

Movies that don’t need to be musicals and/or live action

Looking at you, “Joker” and “Mufasa.” Just because Lady Gaga is starring in a movie does not mean it has to be a musical, and just because something can be live action doesn’t mean it should be. Some films just don’t need these kinds of adaptations — they were extremely successful when they came out and remaking them in every possible way will not bring back that excitement or revenue. Sometimes it’s okay to leave the past in the past and enjoy the original.

“I’ll deal with that later”

No, you won’t. Those dishes will stay in the sink for days, you will just get the clothes you need out of the pile of clean laundry and your fridge will collect enough food you’ll “throw out later” to feed a small village. No matter how strongly you believe you will get to all those tasks later, the longer they stay, the more stressful it feels and the harder it gets to complete them. It’s much easier to just suck it up and deal with the jobs right then and there — you’ll feel much better after you do.