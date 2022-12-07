Letter from the Editor: After 30 years, we’re moving

Starting immediately, The Appalachian will be relocated from Plemmons Student Union room 217 to down the hall in room 235. Currently Appalachian Trail Computer Lab, room 235 will become our newsroom at the beginning of the spring 2023 semester.

Our staff was notified the week of Nov. 28 that our office would be repurposed as a hub for identity-based organizations on campus, starting spring 2023. Our staff has loved occupying room 217 and we’re excited to see what those groups do with the space, and for them to experience the magic that those walls contain.

Though we’re moving offices, our mission to provide fair and accurate news for the community will not change. If there’s an event you think should be covered, a topic you think should be discussed or something you want to see, we’d love to hear from you. You can submit a story idea here, or reach out to editor@theappalachianonline.com with any ideas, concerns or questions.

If you’re interested in joining our staff, you can email outreach@theappalachianonline.com — there are no requirements to join. We also accept letters to the editor, and you can submit one here.

The bulk of The Appalachian’s operational expenses depend on advertising revenue and donations, and we wouldn’t be able to exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations from alumni and friends. If you’d like to support student journalism, you can donate here.

We look forward to providing news from our new office in the spring. Feel free to stop by room 235 and say hello.