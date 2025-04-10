Letter from the Editor: Reviewing our practices, policies in unprecedented times

On April 4, several national student media organizations, including the Student Press Law Center and the Associated Collegiate Press, issued a student media alert warning student journalists of the risks of reporting issues such as immigration and those who could be impacted by recent federal legislation during unprecedented times.

This type of alert has never been issued before, according to the alert.

Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, multiple changes have been made through his administration, trickling down to university institutions including App State. Some of these changes include the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion jobs and programs, mass deportations and an increase in ICE presence — including on campuses. The changes have gone so far to include the revocation of student visas on campuses, including our own.

These decisions deal with the personal identities and livelihood of those within our communities. These changes and its effects are happening fast, but we at The Appalachian want to let our readers know we are not only aware, but are working to provide our readers with the most up-to-date and resourceful information.

However, we also want to protect our sources to the best of our ability. As journalists, we must remain ethical, which means minimizing harm. Per the recommendations from the student media alert, conversations with members of the legal industry and examination of other news outlets’ policies, The Appalachian will be reviewing our anonymity policy and reporting procedures for certain topics.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to editor@theappalachianonline.com or submit a story idea through our website. We are here for you and want to put the needs of our audience first.

Jenna Guzman

Editor-in-Chief 2023-25