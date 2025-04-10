The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Letter from the Editor: Reviewing our practices, policies in unprecedented times

Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
April 9, 2025
Kaitlyn Close

On April 4, several national student media organizations, including the Student Press Law Center and the Associated Collegiate Press, issued a student media alert warning student journalists of the risks of reporting issues such as immigration and those who could be impacted by recent federal legislation during unprecedented times.

This type of alert has never been issued before, according to the alert.

Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, multiple changes have been made through his administration, trickling down to university institutions including App State. Some of these changes include the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion jobs and programs, mass deportations and an increase in ICE presence — including on campuses. The changes have gone so far to include the revocation of student visas on campuses, including our own.  

These decisions deal with the personal identities and livelihood of those within our communities. These changes and its effects are happening fast, but we at The Appalachian want to let our readers know we are not only aware, but are working to provide our readers with the most up-to-date and resourceful information. 

However, we also want to protect our sources to the best of our ability. As journalists, we must remain ethical, which means minimizing harm. Per the recommendations from the student media alert, conversations with members of the legal industry and examination of other news outlets’ policies, The Appalachian will be reviewing our anonymity policy and reporting procedures for certain topics.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to editor@theappalachianonline.com or submit a story idea through our website. We are here for you and want to put the needs of our audience first.

Jenna Guzman

Editor-in-Chief 2023-25

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7371
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Jenna Guzman
Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
Jenna Guzman (she/her) is a senior journalism and public relations double major with a media studies minor. This is her fourth year working for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$7371
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal