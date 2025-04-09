International student visa revoked, Office of International Programs offers resources

Editor’s note: This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The United States federal government revoked the visa of an international student at App State, WFDD reported Tuesday.

Senior Director of Public Relations for App State Anna Oakes confirmed in a statement the status of the revoked visa.

“App State supports our international students by providing information and resources, and any students with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out to the Office of International Programs,” Oakes wrote in the statement. “To preserve the confidentiality of our students and student education records, the University is not able to provide any additional information.”

The university did not disclose why the student’s visa was revoked.

“ISSSO strongly encourages all international students to stay informed and be as cautious as possible, particularly since the App State community has just been affected,” International Student and Scholar Services and Outreach wrote in an email Wednesday.

The Office of International Programs will offer an informal listening session Friday at 2 p.m. for international students to receive information about current immigration policies and “ways to reduce risk during these concerning times.”

“While there remains a risk that additional App State students could be directly impacted by the current situation, staff in International Student & Scholar Services and Outreach (ISSSO) within the Office of International Programs are monitoring our systems daily,” Assistant Vice Provost for International Programs Jeffery Cohen wrote in an email to The Appalachian. “We also recognize that many are feeling a sense of uncertainty and fear. As such, we are maintaining regular communication with international students and providing updated information as it is available.”

According to the email from ISSSO, students should contact ISSSO immediately if they are contacted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, receive a notification that their visa has been revoked or students must travel but their visa is expiring or their country is on the travel ban list.

“We know first-hand the contributions that international students make to the educational and cultural experience at App State and in our broader communities,” Cohen wrote. “This is why the Office of International Programs at App State remains committed to fostering a global learning community that values cultural exchange.”

App State is not the only North Carolina university to be affected by the policy.

The Duke Chronicle reported Monday that three international visas were terminated, including two graduate students and one alumnus. The Daily Tar Heel reported Tuesday that six international visas were terminated. The Technician reported April 1 that two international students have since left the country after their visas were revoked.

“We also encourage the entire App State community to continue showing their support for international students,” Cohen wrote. “App State is a welcoming space for international students and we hope our colleagues across the university will continue to recognize and value international students’ contributions in and outside of the classroom.”