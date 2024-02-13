The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Letter from the Editor: To be understood

K. Slade, Visual Managing Editor
February 13, 2024
Kaitlyn Close

My love for The Appalachian and App State runs deep. Regarded as one of the best North Carolina colleges for journalism, I knew I found my place nestled between the protective mountains and flourishing wildlife. 

Now, as The Appalachian enters its 90th year, I am pleased to welcome our paper’s third installment of our Black History Month edition. Inside, you will find a curated section designed to amplify Black voices and diverse programs on campus.   

My time here at App State began with COVID and a protest. Adorned with masks and passion, Black at App State led a peaceful demonstration on campus to demand their voices and, above all else, their presence to be seen, heard and understood. My second story at The Appalachian covered the aftermath at a university town council meeting, in a space where faculty and students gathered to reflect on the community we occupy.  

App State said Fall 2023 enrollment was the most diverse in the last 124 years. 19% of the university’s total population is “racially and/or ethnically underrepresented students” according to Appalachian Today. Our Mountaineer family continues to expand, but meaningful recognition for achievements of marginalized communities can feel stagnant. We all have the right to feel celebrated and to truly see ourselves within our Appalachian community. 

I have the opportunity to use my voice, to use my position in a way that matters. Diversity is not a numerical quota to achieve and pocket for later use. It is a commitment to the people. It is respect for everyone in our community. It is placing value on the voices that have been historically disenfranchised.  

Blackness, just like any identity, is not restrained to a month. We should be acknowledged and understood; daily, monthly and yearly. I have the privilege of dedicating a section of our February newspaper to see that Black students, faculty and community members are celebrated by App State and the outer Boone community. 

I thank every editor, artist, writer and photographer who used their talents to create this edition. Journalism is a collective effort and ensures every person on our campus can see themselves reflected in an outlet for students by students. 

I have always said the place to be understood is within journalism. Word possesses truth, either personal or objective. Words have power. We have power. It is about how we use it for ourselves and others. 

I have found my truth at The Appalachian and at App State. I have found inspiration and guidance. And, I can only hope that every reader of The Appalachian finds themselves within our pages. I want all of our readers, especially during this Black History Month, to be understood.  

 

K. Slade 

Visual Managing Editor 2023-24

 
About the Contributors
K. Slade, Visual Managing Editor
K. Slade (she/her) is a senior journalism major. This is her third year with The Appalachian.
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

