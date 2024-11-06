Letter from the Editors: It’s OK to grieve, but this is not the end

Tuesday night, the world turned upside down. Hundreds of thousands of people watched the screen with bated breath, hoping what we did was enough. It is very easy right now to feel like it was not.

Donald Trump won both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote — a fear many people had but few thought would come to fruition. The fact that Trump was a candidate in the first place was astonishing; the win is nothing short of devastating.

Waking up to a barrage of red posts heralding Trump’s victory online made my heart sink. It still doesn’t feel real. Thinking of all my friends who, beginning in January, will experience infringement on their basic human rights, no matter how unquestionably American they are, makes my insides churn.

Thinking of the implications a Trump administration will have not only on the rights of people in the U.S. but on the economy, foreign relationships and environmental policy is almost too much to consider.

A Kamala Harris administration would have undoubtedly had its flaws; neither party cared enough about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza or climate change reform –– but there was a clear path here. Our country had the opportunity to make the easiest choice perhaps in all of U.S. history; a government that has the opportunity for change, or an unwavering authoritarian regime defined by hatred and ignorance. Tuesday night, bafflingly, the wrong choice was made.

At the end of the day, Trump winning means multiple things, but there is one overarching theme: our fundamental rights are on the line. Women, queer people, Black people, immigrants and every other minority in this country took a hit on Tuesday. To put it in layman’s terms, if you are not a straight, white, rich man, your freedom is at risk.

As the opinion editor of The Appalachian, I feel a large responsibility to ensure the voices of App State students are heard. It was a hard blow, and it will take a while to recuperate. The grieving process is inevitable, but there is one thing you must remember: you are not alone.

I am sure I am not alone when I say that since Joe Biden dropped out and Harris became the Democratic nominee, I felt true hope. Hope for minorities, hope for our country and hope for a better world. To feel that hope slip away in real time was truly catastrophic.

You didn’t have to be a Democrat to turn in a blue ballot in the weeks leading up to Nov. 5; you simply had to care about people different from you. Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race in July breathed a strange sense of life into our country.

It is difficult to put into words the emotions felt today. It is difficult to look on the bright side or to even believe there is a bright side.

It seems bleak now. The months of promises made by Harris supporters regarding fascism and potential authoritarian violence return with a sickeningly realistic atmosphere in discourse both online and in real life. How this country managed to elect a leader so obscene, ignorant and vicious as Trump fails to find a rational answer.

It is completely alright to feel hopeless as you struggle for clarity during this uncertain time in the history of our country. Despite all the harrowing information you might be consuming online right now, remember: this is not the end.

A Trump administration will undoubtedly aggravate and diffuse a culture of hatred and violence in our country, but Tuesday night, nearly half of the nation still voted for freedom. Rational people are not gone and this Trump victory will not make them go away.

Now, more than ever before, we need hope. Do not stop speaking out for American rights. Do not stop fighting for the better country we are capable of becoming. Do everything you can to ensure your voice isn’t discouraged during this difficult time – the rights and livelihoods of so many depend on the resilience I know we are all capable of.

The opinion desk of The Appalachian sees you and supports you. We are dedicated to ensuring your voices are heard and your needs are met. Our doors are always open, and a Letter to the Editor can be submitted at any time. Resources available can be found here.

As impossible as it feels, what’s happened has happened and is now out of our control. What we can do, however, is choose how to move forward. This is not the end, because it can’t be. We will continue to try, continue to fight and continue to live. This is not the end.

Leah Boone, Opinion Editor 2024-25

Allie Lehan, Associate Opinion Editor 2024-25