‘Living model’: Pianist Robert Hamilton comes to App State

On Tuesday in the Broyhill Music Center, smiles, tears, gasps and even shock covered audiences’ faces as internationally known guest pianist Robert Hamilton gave his performance.

“It was incredible,” said sophomore political science major Sally Dillon. “The feeling he puts behind it and the entire energy in the room you could tell he was shaping the energy of the music and taking charge of the notes.”

She continued to express how artists like Hamilton have the power to produce emotional responses in their music.

“The thing with piano players is that when they mold the energy like that it evokes something within,” Dillon said. “It makes you think of past loved ones, exciting futures or the chaos of everyday.”

The song choices were based on pieces from his time as an undergrad. He played “Three Hungarian Folksongs from Csik” and “Improvisations on Hungarian Peasant Songs” and the rest were portrayals of images such as “Promenade” and “The Old Castle.”

“The second half went along with pictures in an exhibition,” said freshman music industries major Logan Perry. “There were a lot of mood swings and slower parts and there was always a grandiose ending that made it all satisfying.”

Other than maybe a dozen other students, most of the guests were members of the Boone community, including families of all ages who enjoyed the event together. Perry said his piano instructor recommended the concert, while Dillon said she saw a flier and decided it would be a way to see one of her passions in action.

“I love piano, I play and I love music and it was free so I have to go,” Dillon said. “I’m definitely going to bring people next time because it’s free and we should definitely take advantage of things like this.”

Hamilton has been retired for over a year now but in an interview said the opportunity to perform would be an honor. Each of the pieces he performed he hand picked for the occasion.

“I chose the program because it was pieces I learned when I was an undergraduate in Indiana University,” Hamilton said. “I thought it would be fun to honor my friend, Kay Borkowski, who is a fabulous flute player and flute teacher, she taught here and many other places.”

Borkowski is a former instructor at App State who is one of the reasons Hamilton came to perform on campus. Hamilton speaks about the importance of continuing to play, teach and inspire younger generations.

“Music is inspiring and I feel like it’s good for us teachers, if we can play, to be a living model and to get out there and do it,” Hamilton said. “I always appreciate more of what students are going through if I keep doing it myself.”

The performance was one to remember not just for the guests who came to watch, but for Hamilton himself who was met with a standing ovation and a peaceful moment after which the audience had the chance to speak to Hamilton about his performance.