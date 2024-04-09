Losses continue to pile for App State softball

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

1
Fran Murphy, Reporter
April 8, 2024
Senior+pitcher+Kaylie+Northrop+winds+up+a+pitch+against+No.+23+Louisiana+March+28.
Taylor Ward
Senior pitcher Kaylie Northrop winds up a pitch against No. 23 Louisiana March 28.

App State continued their nine-game homestand with a weekend series against the South Alabama Jaguars. 

The Mountaineers lost the first game of the series 3-0 on Saturday. 

South Alabama found the scoreboard first in the fourth, taking a 1-0 lead on a solo home run down the left field line. 

The Black and Gold threatened to level the game in the bottom of the sixth, when graduate student catcher Taylor Thorp blasted a one-out double down right field. The Mountaineers were unable to bring her home as the next two batters got shut down.

 The Jaguars tacked on insurance runs with a two-run jack in the top of the seventh. App State was unable to respond in the bottom of the frame and were defeated 3-0.

 Senior pitcher Delani Buckner finished her start with three earned runs and three strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.  

The teams played a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning with a 2-1 South Alabama victory. 

The Jaguars jumped out in front in the third inning by playing small ball. A walk, two stolen bases and two singles gave the Jaguars a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the frame. 

Graduate student catcher Peyton Darnell trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run over the right field fence. 

The Mountaineers loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth with a double from freshman infielder Macy Hamby, followed by two walks. The next at-bat saw Thorp pop out on a full count. 

App State did not create any other scoring chances and the Jaguars held on for the 2-1 win.

Junior pitcher Sejal Neas pitched a complete-game, allowing two earned runs and racking up six strikeouts. 

The second game of the doubleheader saw South Alabama cap the series sweep with a 5-1 win. 

A solo home run gave the Jaguars a 5-0 advantage in the top of the third. The bottom half of the inning saw Darnell’s second home run of the day cut the lead to 5-1.

Neither pitching staff allowed a run through the final four innings. Buckner pitched the last five innings for App State, allowing one earned run and tallying four punch-outs. 

The Mountaineers have lost nine consecutive games and sit at 15-19. They will begin their three-game series with ETSU Tuesday at 4 p.m. from Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.
About the Contributors
Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a junior digital journalism major, english minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Taylor Ward, Photojournalist
Taylor Ward (she/they) is a sophomore undecided major and photography minor from Ocean Isle Beach, NC. This is their second year with The Appalachian.

© 2024
