Losses continue to pile for App State softball

App State continued their nine-game homestand with a weekend series against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Mountaineers lost the first game of the series 3-0 on Saturday.

South Alabama found the scoreboard first in the fourth, taking a 1-0 lead on a solo home run down the left field line.

The Black and Gold threatened to level the game in the bottom of the sixth, when graduate student catcher Taylor Thorp blasted a one-out double down right field. The Mountaineers were unable to bring her home as the next two batters got shut down.

The Jaguars tacked on insurance runs with a two-run jack in the top of the seventh. App State was unable to respond in the bottom of the frame and were defeated 3-0.

Senior pitcher Delani Buckner finished her start with three earned runs and three strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.

The teams played a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning with a 2-1 South Alabama victory.

The Jaguars jumped out in front in the third inning by playing small ball. A walk, two stolen bases and two singles gave the Jaguars a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the frame.

Graduate student catcher Peyton Darnell trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run over the right field fence.

The Mountaineers loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth with a double from freshman infielder Macy Hamby, followed by two walks. The next at-bat saw Thorp pop out on a full count.

App State did not create any other scoring chances and the Jaguars held on for the 2-1 win.

Junior pitcher Sejal Neas pitched a complete-game, allowing two earned runs and racking up six strikeouts.

The second game of the doubleheader saw South Alabama cap the series sweep with a 5-1 win.

A solo home run gave the Jaguars a 5-0 advantage in the top of the third. The bottom half of the inning saw Darnell’s second home run of the day cut the lead to 5-1.

Neither pitching staff allowed a run through the final four innings. Buckner pitched the last five innings for App State, allowing one earned run and tallying four punch-outs.

The Mountaineers have lost nine consecutive games and sit at 15-19. They will begin their three-game series with ETSU Tuesday at 4 p.m. from Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.