Masks required indoors at App State for fall 2021

Jake Markland, News Editor
August 4, 2021|370 Views

Students must wear masks in all indoor locations on campus for the fall 2021 semester in light of substantial transmission rates in Watauga County. 

App State announced Wednesday that students, faculty and staff, in addition to the new mask mandate, should also submit their vaccination status. Those who do not do so before Aug. 16 are required to participate in randomized COVID-19 testing throughout the year. 

Residents of university housing who do not provide proof of vaccination will also be required to participate in weekly surveillance testing. 

This recent university decision is in line with CDC guidance that states masks should be worn indoors in areas of the country with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. Watauga County is currently in the substantial category. 

Members of the App State community can be maskless indoors when they are alone in a “private, enclosed residence hall room, apartment or office,” actively eating or drinking, or when only members of their household are present, according to the COVID-19 update

App State students can submit their vaccination status through their MedPortal. University employees can fill out a form attesting they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

