Getting vaccinated: COVID-19 vaccine in Watauga County roundup

With all adults in North Carolina eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine April 7, drugstores, schools and health departments across the county are coming together to get their community vaccinated. Here are some ways you can receive a dose in the High Country:

AppHealthCare

All adults in Watauga County became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine March 30. Vaccine appointments are open through AppHealthCare for those of age. People must be 18 years old or older to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Sixteen and 17-year-olds can receive the Pfizer dose. After signing up for an appointment, people will receive a confirmation email with the date, time and location of their appointment. AppHealthCare encourages people to arrive no more than 10 minutes early to get their vaccine to prevent longer waiting times. People must do the following before their appointment:

Be free of symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat) and not be in isolation or quarantine

Wear short sleeves or clothing with easy access to the upper arm

Wear a mask

Leave pets at home

Vaccine supply varies, so the health department will update appointment availability on its website regularly depending on vaccine supply. Staff members will schedule second doses. People can sign up for a vaccine online or can call AppHealthCare at (828) 795-1970.

App State Vaccine Clinics

App State students, faculty and staff and Boone community members can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a one-shot dose, through the university’s vaccine clinics. The university will hold a clinic April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Holmes Convocation Center. Those who wish to get a vaccine through the university must register and schedule their appointment online. After picking a designated time and complete registration information, App State will notify participants with a confirmation email. If appointments are full for the clinic, App State encourages people to go to its COVID-19 vaccination web page for upcoming clinic dates and other vaccine locations. M.S. Shook Health Services is helping administer doses, with AppHealthCare managing vaccine distribution in all of Watauga County. Students can also reach out to Wellness and Prevention Services to learn about volunteering at the clinics.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System

People can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine through Appalachian Regional Healthcare System online. Most of these appointments are located at Watauga Community Recreation Center at 231 Complex Dr. Those seeking to get vaccinated must be 18 years of age or older to receive the Moderna dose and must not be in isolation or quarantine. The health system will schedule a second dose appointment 28 days after the first. If no appointments are available, ARHS ensures that it will be adding availability regularly, as it is notified of more doses arriving from the state.

High Country Community Health

People can call High Country Community Health, which offers medical and dental services, to schedule a vaccine appointment. Its Boone office, located at 935 State Farm Rd, is administering the Moderna dose. Potential participants cannot schedule a vaccine appointment online, so they should call High Country Community Health at (828) 262-3886.

Boone Drugs Inc.

The drugstores located throughout Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties are distributing vaccines. Boone Drugs receives a regular shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and is open for appointments. People aged 16 or older can receive this dose. There are currently appointments available at Boone Drug at New Market and Boone Drug at Deerfield. Those interested in receiving a second dose at Boone Drug who did not get one scheduled with their first appointment at any location can email vaccines@boonedrug.com for a staff member’s assistance. For more information on first-dose appointments, visit boonedrug.com/covid-vaccine.

Walgreens

The national drugstore chain has limited supplies of the vaccine in some states. In North Carolina, those interested in scheduling an appointment must first log into their Walgreens.com pharmacy account. If they do not have one, they can create one. After completing a quick eligibility screening, staff members will search for COVID-19 appointments in the person’s area, in this case, the Walgreens located at 2184 Blowing Rock Rd. For more information visit this page or call Boone’s Walgreens at (828) 268-0727.