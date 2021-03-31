App State students, faculty eligible for vaccine in Watauga County

All adults in the App State and Boone communities are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

AppHealthCare, the health system covering Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, is opening eligibility to everyone due to an increased supply of vaccines, according to Tuesday’s campus-wide email. For the rest of North Carolina, all adults become eligible on April 7.

App State is administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose and is only approved for adults 18 years old or older.

Individuals can receive a vaccine through the university at the upcoming vaccine clinics on March 31 and April 1 at the Holmes Convocation Center.

Those seeking a vaccine can make an appointment through the university or AppHealthCare. Individuals in Watauga County under 18 years of age can contact AppHealthCare or Boone Drug to inquire about the Pfizer vaccine, the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for people 16 years old and older.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and does not require insurance.