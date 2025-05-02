Meet Goldie: App State’s forgotten mascot

App State students and faculty alike are familiar with Yosef, the Mountaineer mascot who embodies App State’s spirit and pride. While Yosef has become the epitome of Mountaineer culture, many may be surprised to learn he once had a sidekick who has since been forgotten by many in the App State community: Goldie the live goat.

Yosef first appeared in the Rhododendron, App State’s former yearbook, where he was presented as a member of the 1941-42 class. After his introduction, his character became a regular feature in the Rhododendron and later expanded to The Appalachian where he wrote columns entitled “Musings of a Mountaineer,” sharing his thoughts often, with numerous misspellings to portray his southern accent.

It is unclear if Goldie, sometimes referred to as “Goldyrocks,” was conceptualized alongside Yosef or if the character was created later. Whatever the case may be, Goldie could be found alongside Yosef at football games and became as ardent a supporter of the Mountaineers as Yosef himself.

According to an article published by The Appalachian on Oct. 20, 1967, Yosef’s companion, “Goldyrocks” is the “next friendliest little mountaineer around.”

According to the article, Goldie and Yosef met after he caught the goat eating a part of his gunpowder pouch and the two “have been the best of friends” since.

Goldie’s support of the Mountaineers came to a halt in 1969, when he reportedly died of neglect and lack of feed after his handler broke his leg a month before the goat’s death.

According to an article published by The Appalachian on Jan. 17, 1969, Goldie was “herded into the sky” in late November of the previous year. According to the same article, hay bales were allegedly stacked where Goldie’s feed was kept. Reporters from The Appalachian found the goat had been neglected in the absence of his keeper.

While some members of the App State community may have forgotten about Goldie, his legacy continues with the Goldie Awards, a student choice award ceremony for faculty and staff members at App State named in her honor.

App State’s Student Government Association approved a bill to name the ceremony after Goldie when Colton Bucher, a junior political science major and third year representative for SGA, brought the bill to the floor. Bucher found out about Goldie in the spring 2024 semester when Judy Haas, the dean of students, mentioned the goat in a meeting.

Bucher decided the awards ceremony should be named after Goldie after discussing the topic with SGA’s Academic Affairs committee.

“We just talked about it for a little while and the idea I had was the Goldie Awards just because of the history and everything and I thought it would be an amazing opportunity to name something like that after him,” Bucher said.

Bucher said Goldie became “a symbol of culture” and was embraced by the school after first being introduced by the College Civic Club and later by the university.

“I believe it came just from the community and students,”Bucher said. “It’s just things like that, that is the culture of college.”

Bucher is intent on continuing Goldie’s legacy and keeping her memory alive.