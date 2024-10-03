Men’s golf finishes 12th at Ironwood Collegiate Classic

The App State men’s golf team wrapped up their fourth match of the season Tuesday at the Ironwood Collegiate Classic at the Ironwood Golf and Country Club in Greenville.

The 54-hole tournament kicked off on Monday, but was cut down to 36-holes after the second round was canceled due to inclement weather.

The Mountaineers finished 12th out of 15 teams competing in the event. Head coach Alan Cress brought a team consisting of senior Alex Martin, juniors Aidan Browning, Herman Huus and Ben Read as well as freshman Charlie O’Shea. Redshirt junior James Gradisek and sophomore Jack Seward played in the tournament as individuals.

Read was the highest-finishing Mountaineer, shooting a 71 on Monday and a 68 on Tuesday en route to a 14th place finish. He finished with a score of 139, five under par.

Martin ended Tuesday three under par, after shooting 69-72 for a total of 141. Martin finished in the 22nd position.

The two independents finished tied for 66th. Seward shot 75-73, and Gradiesk shot a 71-77 on their way to a total of 148, both finishing at four over par.

O’Shea was next up for the Mountaineers. He ended the tournament shooting a 75-74 for a total score of 149, finishing five over par, in 72nd place.

Huus ended the day in the 76th position after shooting a 73 Monday and a 78 Tuesday, for a score of 151, finishing seven over par.

Browning rounded out the Mountaineers’ efforts. He shot 78-76 for a total score of 154 on his way to a 85th place finish, at 10 over par.

The Mountaineers look to keep moving at the Phoenix Invitational at the Alamance Country Club in Burlington from Oct. 14-15.