Michael Davis voted 2020-21 student body president

Current student body vice president Michael Davis is the next App State student body president after defeating Caleb Hudson in a runoff election.

“First, I would like to congratulate Caleb and Michael on running a strong campaign, and express my gratitude to the Mullins.Martin campaign for their support as well.” Davis said. “I am so thankful for all the supporters on my campaign team because none of this would be possible without you. Everyone worked so hard, and to ultimately get the result we wanted means a lot.”

Davis also said he will have “big things” happen in the future.

“I look forward to working alongside my friend and brother Cameron Hunter as student body president, ” Davis said.

The junior political science major has served in the Student Government Association for three years. His first two years were on Senate and he has served as vice president to DeJon Milbourne in his third year.

Cameron Hunter, a junior biology major and current SGA director of student affairs, will serve as vice president.

“This was a hard fought election, our campaign team and I really appreciate all the endless support from students at App,” Hunter said.

The runoff election was held after no candidates achieved the required 51% of the vote in the original election. Less than 1 percentage point separated the Davis.Hunter campaign and the Hudson.Melgar campaign in the first election.

Hudson declined to comment on this story.