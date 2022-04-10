Milner, Bond announce return to App State wrestling

Two redshirt seniors announced their return to App State for a final year to wrestle in the 2022-23 season, according to the team’s Twitter account.

Jonathan Millner, a two-time All-American, and Cody Bond, a 2022 Southern Conference champion, are eligible to wrestle an extra year after the 2020-21 season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ultimately, I have realized that I have not achieved all of my goals,” Millner said. “I have decided to return to App State and wrestle my final year.”

Millner started the past three seasons at 149 pounds, winning three SoCon Championships and finishing eighth at the 2021 NCAA Championships and sixth at the 2022 championships. Bond was a SoCon champion in 2022 and earned his first bid to the NCAA Championships as an alternate.

“The past five years have been nothing short of amazing,” Bond wrote. “I am excited to announce that I will be returning to represent the ‘A’ for another year!”

Millner has amassed a 92-21 career record with a 71-9 run since becoming a starter. Bond has posted a 32-14 career record, including a 14-1 record in SoCon duals.