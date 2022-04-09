Mountaineer basketball’s Duhart enters transfer portal

Junior forward RJ Duhart saw 25 minutes of action in App State’s six-point loss to USC Upstate March 15, 2022.

One App State men’s basketball player is transferring after the Mountaineers finished 19-15 this past season.

Junior forward RJ Duhart is entering the transfer portal after averaging two points and 2.6 rebounds per game while appearing in 24 games, making one start this past season. Student-athletes enter the transfer portal after declaring their intent to transfer from one program to another.

Duhart becomes the second Mountaineer to enter the portal after reserve sophomore center Sasha Glushkov entered last month.

Sophomore forward CJ Huntley saw more playing time throughout the season and head coach Dustin Kerns often employed a small-ball lineup with only one traditional big on the court. This led to a decrease in minutes for Duhart.

During the 2020-21 season, Duhart averaged 2.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while appearing in every contest and starting five games. His most notable performance was during App State’s NCAA Tournament First Four matchup against Norfolk State, where he had a career-high 11 rebounds and career-best four blocks.

Before his time in the High Country, Duhart played a season at Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he averaged 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Duhart’s exit marks the fifth departure from Mountaineers 2021-22 team after seniors Justin Forrest and Michael Almonacy leave, and senior Adrian Delph declared for the NBA Draft.