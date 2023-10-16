Mountaineer field hockey continues five game win streak

The Mountaineers traveled to Farmville, Virginia Friday to take on the Longwood Lancers.

The Black and Gold won the match 3-0 and was highlighted by sophomore forward Henriette Stegen, who scored two goals marking her first career multi-goal game.

“I’m very happy about today’s win,” Stegen said. “Every game is a team effort. Today, we had each other’s backs and that is what led to our success in the win. Getting the win was the best part of my day.”

The Mountaineer defense held strong all match with their second shutout of the season behind fifth-year goalkeeper Addie Clark’s seven saves and junior midfielder Sarah Perkins’ defensive save.

Stegen struck first for the Mountaineers off an assist from sophomore forward Lise Boekaar, taking a 1-0 lead.

Sophomore forward Hadley Kuzmicky scored less than two minutes later off of an App State penalty corner to extend the lead.

Clark saved two shots in the quarter to keep the Lancers off the board.

Longwood had a great chance at the goal, but Perkins came up with a huge defensive save to shut down the Lancers opportunity.

Junior forward Charlotte Bosma and graduate forward Sarah Farrell fired off shots, but missed the mark.

The Mountaineers took a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

The third quarter was a defensive battle as neither team found their way into the net, keeping the score 2-0 in favor of the Black and Gold.

Early in the fourth period Perkins made another massive stop on defense to maintain the shutout.

Sophomore forward Bridget Donovan forced a turnover and then assisted Stegen on her second goal of the match, sealing a 3-0 win for the Mountaineers.

“It has been very encouraging to see us take strides as a group during this streak, and we are excited to build off of this win again on Sunday,” said head coach Emily Dinsmore.

The Mountaineers carried this momentum into their match against Queens Sunday. The Black and Gold won the match 7-0, and posted their second straight shutout.

The Mountaineer defense has not allowed a goal since their Oct. 6 contest against Kent State. App State also has the most road wins in the MAC with eight.

Sunday’s contest saw five Mountaineers score. Farrell and freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter finished the match with two goals each. Kuzmicky, Bosma and Donovan all found the back of the cage as well.

The match started with a score by Farrell off of an assist from Kuzmicky, her first assist of the year. Donovan followed soon after with a goal of her own. With time winding down in the period, Kuzmicky scored her fifth goal in October.

The Mountaineers took a comfortable 3-0 lead into the second period.

Baxter scored late in the period to give the Black and Gold four goals in the first half, the most in a half this season for the Mountaineers.

App State led 4-0 at the end of the period.

Junior goalkeeper Claire Grenis took over for Clark in the second half. Grenis held the Lancers scoreless.

Baxter recorded a defensive game giving the Mountaineers a defensive save in three consecutive games.

Bosma scored to extend the lead and her fifth goal of the year which leads the team. Farrell then scored her second goal of the match, her first multi-goal game since October 2022 against Queens.

The Mountaineers headed into the final period with a comfortable 6-0 lead over the Royals.

Baxter scored the Mountaineers final goal late in the period to give her two goals on the day.

The Black and Gold closed out with an impressive 7-0 victory on the road to continue their five game win streak.

“The team came out hungry for a win today,” Dinsmore said. “We are proud of the way they were able to build and execute attacks today. We are looking forward to progressing our growth as a team at practice this week in preparation for our next conference game against Ball State on Friday.”

The Mountaineers will travel to Muncie, Indiana Friday to face the Ball State Cardinals in a conference game at 1 p.m. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.