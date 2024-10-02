The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Mountaineer field hockey gets it done despite changes from Helene

Max Schwanz, Reporter
October 2, 2024
Sam Baechli
Midfielder Samantha Connors defends the ball at the App State vs. Georgetown game on Sept. 1.

The App State field hockey team found a way to secure two wins this week, despite the community’s struggles with Hurricane Helene. The Black and Gold played games on the campuses of UNC-Charlotte and Davidson College. 

The Mountaineers defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas 2-1 Sunday in Charlotte.  

Despite a scoreless first quarter, the App State offense had a great start with 15 total shots. The defense did not allow a single shot from Central Michigan to keep a 0-0 tie after the quarter. 

Junior midfielder Lise Boekaar gave the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead early in the second quarter. However, this lead did not last long, as the Chippewas scored on their only shot of the quarter to even the match 1-1 at the end of the second quarter. 

The third quarter was highlighted by freshman midfielder Darby Reyburn, who found the back of the cage for the first time in her collegiate career. This pushed the Mountaineers ahead 2-1 at the end of the third quarter. 

The Black and Gold shutout Central Michigan in the fourth quarter, taking a 2-1 victory. 

The Mountaineers defeated Bellarmine on Monday at Davidson 3-0. 

App State continued its dominance from yesterday in the first quarter with eight shots while Bellarmine was held to zero. Despite these opportunities, the score was 0-0 after the first quarter. 

The defense for both teams held strong in the second quarter. The Black and Gold did not allow a shot for Bellarmine, holding them to zero on the half. The match remained 0-0 after the second quarter. 

Junior forward Bridget Donovan broke the tie with the only goal of the third quarter, giving the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead that would not be surrendered. 

App State scored twice in the final quarter. Freshman forward Franziska Heyltjes scored the first goal of her career to extend the lead to 2-0. Freshman Frederique Grimbergen scored the final goal, giving the Mountaineers a 3-0 victory. 

App State will travel to square off against Kent State on Friday. The match will begin at 2 p.m.

