The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.

Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

2
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

3
OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

4
Enthomusicology Senior Caleb Hignite plucks his banjo out on Sanford Mall. Oct. 5, 2023.

People of Boone: Creating a major to keep traditions alive

5
Senior safety Nick Ross makes the tackle on an Old Dominion player Oct. 21.

The good, bad and ugly: App State vs. ODU

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineer Media Swap

Mountaineer Media Swap

October 30, 2023

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ fails to frighten

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ fails to frighten

October 30, 2023

Same faces, fresh laces: App State wrestling looks to lean on experience to continue success

Same faces, fresh laces: App State wrestling looks to lean on experience to continue success

October 30, 2023

Rally for Palestine held on Sanford Mall

Rally for Palestine held on Sanford Mall

October 30, 2023

Mountaineer field hockey wins fourth overtime game of the year in thriller

Mountaineer field hockey wins fourth overtime game of the year in thriller

October 30, 2023

App State improves to 4-4 after Homecoming win

App State improves to 4-4 after Homecoming win

October 30, 2023

Mountaineer field hockey wins fourth overtime game of the year in thriller

Ryder Sing, Reporter
October 30, 2023
Junior+forward+Charlotte+Bosma+battles+a+Saint+Louis+player+for+possession+Oct.+29.+Bosma+is+up+to+six+goals+on+the+season.
Courtesy of Andy McLean, App State Athletics
Junior forward Charlotte Bosma battles a Saint Louis player for possession Oct. 29. Bosma is up to six goals on the season.

The Mountaineers had another successful weekend, securing their first ever MAC regular season title since joining in 2017, with victories over the Ohio Bobcats Friday and Saint Louis Billikens Sunday. 

In the first quarter of Friday’s game against the Bobcats, the Mountaineers got off to a quick start with a penalty corner goal scored by sophomore forward Bridget Donovon 38 seconds in to make it 1-0. Ten minutes later the Bobcats scored their first goal of the game evening the score 1-1. 

Both teams came up empty in the second quarter, as the Black and Gold managed to put up two shots. 

In the third quarter, the Mountaineers took a 2-1 lead off a goal scored by sophomore midfielder Lise Boekaar. The game stayed 2-1 going into the fourth quarter as graduate student goalkeeper Addie Clark saved five shots in the third and finished with seven saves. 

In the fourth quarter, Ohio tied the game late, on a corner with just under four minutes to go. The final 90 seconds of the fourth proved to be utter chaos as graduate student forward Sarah Farrell fired a shot that was tipped in the cage by sophomore forward Hadley Kuzmicky, only for it to be waived off by the officials who came to the decision the ball was hit in off Kuzmicky’s foot. 

Going into overtime App State was on a mission, and just two minutes in Kuzmicky scored the game winner to seal a 3-2 victory over the Bobcats. 

“It was really exciting, it wouldn’t have been possible without the effort from the whole team,” Kuzmicky said. “We are going to use this win to push ourselves further towards that MAC championship.” 

Using the momentum from Friday’s game, the Mountaineers ended their weekend with a 4-0 shutout versus Saint Louis.

After a scoreless first quarter for both teams, in her first start of the season, graduate student forward Rachel Fleig drew first blood three minutes into the second quarter to make it 1-0. Later with two minutes left in the same quarter, Boekaar added her second goal in two games to make it 2-0. 

The third quarter ended in the same result as the first with both teams failing to score, keeping it at 2-0. 

The fourth quarter saw junior forward Charlotte Bosma and Fleig score two goals of their own to make it 4-0. Fleig’s second goal of the game marked her first multi-goal game of the season, and first multi-goal game since scoring twice against Ohio in 2019. 

The game ended in a 4-0 victory in favor of the Mountaineers as they outshot the Billikens, 24-5. This win tied the program record for wins in a season at 14, which has only been reached two times before. It also marked the Black and Gold’s fifth shutout of the season. 

Head coach Emily Dinsmore passed Mountaineer legend Jan Watson’s record for wins by an App State first-year head coach with 13 in the win against Ohio. 

The Mountaineers are currently on a nine game winning streak, and look to use the momentum from this year’s magical regular season to potentially win the MAC tournament.

“To go on this stretch is really encouraging and gives us a lot of momentum going into the tournament,” Dinsmore said. “We’re ready and excited for Friday and we’re ready to go out there and put our best foot forward against Kent State.” 

The MAC tournament starts Friday at 2 p.m., where the Mountaineers face the Kent State Golden Eagles in the semifinals. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$630
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Freshman midfielder Kassie Paul battles a Cardinal player for possession Oct. 22. App State earned their first top 10 win in defeating Louisville 2-1.
Mountaineer field hockey earns first top 10 win in program history
Junior midfielder Sarah Perkins battles for possession with a Kent State player Oct. 6.
Mountaineer field hockey continues five game win streak
Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter battles with a Kent State player for possession Oct. 6.
Mountaineer field hockey wins an overtime thriller against Kent State
App State Field Hockey head coach Emily Dinsmore speaks to her team against Liberty Aug. 18, 2023.
Emily Dinsmore: A players' coach
Sophomore forward Hadley Kuzmicky battles with a Tar Heel defender for possession Sept. 24.
App State field hockey knocks off Central Michigan and Lindenwood
Junior foward Charlotte Bosma brings the ball up the field against the Redhawks Sept. 22.
Mountaineers suffer defeats to Redhawks and Tar Heels
More in Sports
Junior wide receiver Christan Horn avoids the Southern Miss defense Oct. 28. Horn finished the game with eight catches for 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
App State improves to 4-4 after Homecoming win
Fifth year senior outside hitter McCall Denny goes up for a slam against Old Dominion Oct. 27. Denny recorded her 1,000th kill against the Monarchs.
Mountaineer volleyball splits weekend series
Senior forward Izzi Wood dribbles the ball around a Panther defender Oct. 27. Wood finished the regular season with a team leading seven goals.
Mountaineers get most wins since 2018 in 1-0 victory vs. Georgia State
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar hands the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts during App States 43-28 win over ECU Sept. 16.
App State hosts Southern Miss in weekend Homecoming battle
Senior safety Nick Ross makes the tackle on an Old Dominion player Oct. 21.
The good, bad and ugly: App State vs. ODU
Junior defender Skyler Walk controls possession against James Madison Sept. 24, 2023.
Mountaineer soccer secures Sun Belt Tournament birth in win over Arkansas State
About the Contributor
Ryder Sing, Reporter
Ryder Sing (he/him) is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, NC. This is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$630
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *