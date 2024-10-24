Mountaineer football returns home to face Georgia State

App State is set to host Georgia State for the first home game since Hurricane Helene. The Mountaineers look to get back in the win column after three straight losses including a 24-34 loss to Louisiana last week.

“We are thankful to university, town and county leadership, and are committed to provide a safe and responsible return to home competition,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. “We hope this event will further rally our community and help support all those who are recovering.”

Head coach Shawn Clark is happy to be returning home as well.

“It has been 37 days since we have played a home game. Our community has been through a lot but we learned they are resilient,” Clark said. “Going to look forward to playing in front of our home fans and our students.”

The Mountaineers come into this game off of a bye week. App State had some injuries and this week has allowed extra rest.

“It was a good bye week. We got a little bit healthier,” Clark said.

However, they will still be without senior kicker Michael Hughes.

Senior quarterback Joey Aguilar threw four interceptions against Louisiana last week. Although Aguilar has thrown nine interceptions this season, Clark is still hopeful and understands it will take time.

“Joey has continued to improve on a daily basis. He is one of the first ones in and last ones out. He understands that. We have to do a better job on plays and the players around have to play better,” Clark said.

The Mountaineers’ offense look to bounce back against a talented Georgia State defense with nine sacks and five interceptions on the season.

“They have really good players and great coaches,” Clark said. “Coach McGee has done a great job of hiring a defensive coordinator that has coached in the SEC and NFL so they know how to coach football.”

The Mountaineers’ goal for this week is to establish the run early with their dynamic running backs sophomore Kanye Roberts and junior Anderson Castle and shut down the Panthers rushing attack. Clark also wishes for the offense to get back to starting fast.

“We talk about that on a daily basis. We want to be able to stop the run on defense and get off the field on third down. Then offense has to continue drives. We have to be able to start fast,” Clark said.

The Black and Gold lead the all time series against the Panthers 21-16-1 all time and look to pick up their first conference win of the season against them. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on ESPN+.