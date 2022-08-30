Mountaineers and Wolfpack agree to home-and-home football series

App State and NC State agreed to a home-and-home football series taking place in 2025-26. The Mountaineers host the Wolfpack for the first time in Kidd Brewer Stadium Sept. 6, 2025. NC State plays host the following year, welcoming App State to Carter-Finley Stadium Sept. 26, 2026.

The two schools have met six times, all in Raleigh, dating back to 1932. The Wolfpack claimed victory in all six matchups, winning by an average of nearly 27 points per game. The narrowest margin of victory came in 1980, when the Mountaineers fell 17-14 in Carter-Finley Stadium.

The 2025 matchup will mark the first meeting between the schools since 2006 and is NC State’s first game in Boone. In 2006, the Wolfpack handed App State its only defeat in an otherwise perfect season. After dropping the season-opener 23-10 in Raleigh, the Mountaineers won 14 straight and claimed the FCS National Championship for the second year in a row.