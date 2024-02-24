Mountaineers down ODU 82-67

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

Adam Persico, Reporter
February 23, 2024
Junior+guard+Terence+Harcum+shoots+over+an+Eagle+defender+Jan.+25.
Leah Matney
Junior guard Terence Harcum shoots over an Eagle defender Jan. 25.

App State men’s basketball extended their win streak to four with an 82-67 win against Old Dominion Thursday night. This marks the first time the Mountaineers have won 13 conference games since joining the Sun Belt. Additionally, they are among 10 Division I schools with 23 or more wins.

The game started sluggishly. After a dunk by junior forward Tre’Von Spillers tied the game 5-5, neither team scored a basket for the next three minutes. With less than a minute left in the first half, junior guard Terence Harcum scored a strong layup to put the Black and Gold up four. On the next possession, junior guard Myles Tate created space, hitting a stepback three-pointer that put App State up 36-29 at halftime.

The lead changed seven times in the first half, but only three times in the second. With 9:46 left in the game and the Mountaineers down two, senior forward CJ Huntley won an aggressive rebound that led to a three from Harcum to retake the lead. A 21-6 run ensued as the Mountaineers never lost the lead again on their way to the win.

Harcum led all scorers with 22 points, with 18 coming in the second half. He shot 50% from the field and was perfect at the charity stripe. Behind him was Tate with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal, shooting 86%. 

Spillers crashed the glass for his eighth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He also tallied two steals and a block. 

Rounding out the scoring leaders was graduate student forward Donovan Gregory with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks. The four of them combined for 60 of App State’s 82 points.

The Mountaineers offense went 9-18 from three, an excellent night compared to the 32% average on the year. Rebounding also led to the victory as they grabbed 47 boards, outrebounding Old Dominion by 11 in the second half. The work was complemented by the usual stifling App State defense, holding their opponent to 28.6% from three.

The Mountaineers improved their conference record to 13-2, staying in first place in the Sun Belt with James Madison one game back. They have three games remaining in the regular season and have clinched a top-three seed in the Sun Belt Tournament.

This was the Black and Gold’s first of two meetings with the Monarchs. They will meet again for the Mountaineers’ next home game at the Holmes Convocation Center Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

App State will play their final road game Saturday in Huntington, West Virginia against Marshall. It will be the Mountaineers’ third nationally televised game of the season on ESPN2. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
About the Contributors
Adam Persico, Reporter
Adam Persico is a junior electronic media/broadcasting major, English minor from Waxhaw, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Leah Matney, Photojournalist
Leah Matney (she/her) is a junior with a digital marketing major and photography minor from Lincolnton, NC. This is her first year with The Appalachian.

