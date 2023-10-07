The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

2
OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

3
OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101

OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101

4
OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

5
Christopher Markey Jr. using a chainsaw to sculpt a chunk of wood into another masterpiece outside of his homemade shed in Morganton, NC. Sept. 15, 2023.

Hobby turned hustle: Morganton chainsaw artist

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers drop first Sun Belt match against South Alabama

Mountaineers drop first Sun Belt match against South Alabama

October 6, 2023

Letter to the Editor: The Healthy Minds Survey

Letter to the Editor: The Healthy Minds Survey

October 5, 2023

App at a glance: Thursday Oct. 5- Wednesday Oct. 11

App at a glance: Thursday Oct. 5- Wednesday Oct. 11

October 5, 2023

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

October 4, 2023

App State introduces program to report hate and bias

App State introduces program to report hate and bias

October 4, 2023

People of Boone: App State dance major finds her place

People of Boone: App State dance major finds her place

October 4, 2023

Mountaineers drop first Sun Belt match against South Alabama

Trey Blake, Reporter
October 6, 2023
Graduate+student+goalkeeper+Kerry+Eagleton+prepares+to+kick+the+ball+upfield+against+James+Madison+Sept.+24%2C2023.
Max S
Graduate student goalkeeper Kerry Eagleton prepares to kick the ball upfield against James Madison Sept. 24,2023.

App State soccer traveled to Mobile, Alabama to take on South Alabama Thursday, losing 3-1 in a match that marked their first Sun Belt conference loss this season. A good defensive performance in the first half from the Black and Gold couldn’t continue throughout the final period as the Jaguars scored all three of their goals after intermission. 

Although the result did not go the way of the team, freshman forward Summer Bowman continued her hot streak scoring her third goal in four matches.

The Mountaineers came into the bout 2-0-2 through their first four conference games, which is the first time since 2013 that the Black and Gold had not dropped a match through their first four conference games. 

 App State faced a South Alabama team outscoring opponents 33-5 throughout the season, which ranks their offense seventh in the nation. The Jaguars are also the highest ranked Sun Belt team, No. 39 nationally, according to the NCAA Women’s Soccer RPI. 

The match began with the Mountaineers coming out hot. Senior forward Izzi Wood received a ball through the Jaguars back line, but sailed it high and right, leaving the score knotted at zero early in the match. The miss allowed South Alabama to immediately get on the offensive and took their chance, but a cross left the ball in the box to be corralled and cleared by graduate student goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston. 

While each team took their chances and the game picked up pace, head coach Aimee Haywood and the Mountaineers wanted to slow the game down in the midfield after the first 15 minutes. While it worked for the Black and Gold for some of the first half, the Jaguars began to apply major pressure on the App State defense. However, the back line held strong and entered the last five minutes of the half still deadlocked at zero. 

With one minute left in the half, the Mountaineers finally broke out of their half as freshman midfielder Kaytan Kroboth received a ball in the box, but with no opportunity she found Bowman for the tie-breaking first goal in the final moments of the opening half. 

The second half was not as kind to App State as the first half. South Alabama came out of the locker room swinging and the Black and Gold looked tired and unable to get to any ball in the second half. The Jaguars cemented their offensive firepower with an equalizer in the 68th minute as the cross found a South Alabama player, and was blasted past Eagleston. 

The Jags did not let up after that, denying Wood and junior forward Stephanie Barbosa any space to get out on the ball and do what they do best. They began pushing ten players up at times and the Mountaineer defense was unable to stop the attack as South Alabama took the lead in the 78th minute with a booming shot from outside the box. More of the same from a nightmare second half continued for the App State defense as they fouled a Jaguars midfielder in the 85th minute and they capitalized on it, extending the South Alabama lead and ending the match on top 3-1. 

App State soccer returns to The Valley Sunday as they take on Marshall at 1 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Soccer
Senior forward Izzi Wood brings the ball up the field against Georgia Southern Sept.29.
Mountaineer defense holds strong in win over Georgia Southern
Graduate student goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston prepares to kick a ball downfield against James Madison Sept.24.
Mountaineers get late score in draw against James Madison
Sophomore defender Shannon Studer works around a Troy player Sept. 17.
App State soccer vs. Coastal Carolina ends in draw
Freshman midfielder Hannah Löfmark battles a George Mason defender Aug. 20, 2023.
App State falls to Liberty as non-conference play ends
Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.
Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister
Sophomore forward Reagan Sturgill prepares a shot against FGCU Sept. 3.
Mountaineer soccer gets dominating win over FCGU on Senior Day
More in Sports
Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.
What to make of App State football at the halfway point
App State Field Hockey head coach Emily Dinsmore speaks to her team against Liberty Aug. 18, 2023.
Emily Dinsmore: A players' coach
Redshirt junior wide receiver Milan Tucker gets into the end zone against East Carolina Sept. 16, 2023.
5 takeaways: App State survives against ULM
Sophomore forward Hadley Kuzmicky battles with a Tar Heel defender for possession Sept. 24.
App State field hockey knocks off Central Michigan and Lindenwood
Cars get lined up for the start of the race at North Wilkesboro Speedway Sept. 30, 2023.
North Wilkesboro Speedway hosts first Whelen Modified Tour event
Sophomore middle blocker Maya Witerhoff goes up for a slam against James Madison Sept. 23.
App State volleyball nets two losses in weekend double header
About the Contributor
Trey Blake, Reporter
Trey Blake (he/him) is a sophomore digital journalism major, media studies minor, from Clayton, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *