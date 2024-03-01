Mountaineers fall to Troy in 102-69 defeat

App State women’s basketball allowed a season-high 102 points to Troy Wednesday night in a road loss.

The Trojans never trailed, featuring a 17-0 second quarter run to pull away early. As a team, Troy shot 44% from the field and 30% from three, with 44 of their points scored in the paint. Five of their players eclipsed double-digits as forward Zay Dyer had a team-high 20 points off the bench.

Defensively, the Trojans generated 21 turnovers and scored 27 points off the Mountaineers’ mistakes.

The Black and Gold were unable to recover after being outscored 24-11 in the first quarter. Offensively, App State had a game to forget, shooting 29.3% from the field and 25.5% from beyond the arc.

Sophomore guard Alexis Black led the team in scoring with 16 points, all in the first half. She shot 6-14 from the field and 4-7 from three, along with six rebounds.

Junior guard Emily Carver hauled in a team-high nine rebounds while totaling 15 points and three assists.

Senior guard Faith Alston and sophomore guard Chaé Harris struggled, shooting a combined 5-25 from the field. Alston tallied two rebounds and one assist, while Harris totaled six rebounds and one assist.

With Wednesday’s 102-69 loss, the Mountaineers fell to 15-14 overall and 8-9 in the Sun Belt.

Currently, the Black and Gold hold the ninth seed in the Sun Belt Tournament and can either maintain their current seeding or improve to seventh or eighth with one regular season game remaining.

App State looks to rebound on the road against Arkansas State to close out the regular season Friday at 8 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.