Sophomore guard Adrian Delph dunks in App State's loss at NC State on Dec. 29. Delph recorded his first career double double in the loss to Georgia State on Thursday.

Mountaineers get off to slow start, fall 69-60 to Georgia State for first Sun Belt loss

After starting off 2-0 in Sun Belt play, the App State basketball team suffered its first conference loss, falling 69-60 to the Georgia State Panthers.

This was the team’s second straight loss after falling to N.C. State on Jan. 2.

The Mountaineers were without senior center Issac Johnson who was injured in the previous matchup against the Wolfpack. Johnson currently leads the Sun Belt in rebounding with 8.9 per game and is App State’s second leading scorer, averaging 11.5 points per game.

App State (8-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) struggled to score the ball early and couldn’t stop Georgia State runs that allowed the Panthers (10-4, 3-0 SBC) to go into the half with a 40-23 lead.

The Mountaineers were able to cut the deficit to seven with 1:35 left in the game but were unable to bring it any closer.

Sophomore guard Adrian Delph led the Mountaineers with his first career double-double with 18 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

Senior guard O’Showen Williams finished the game with 12 points and junior guard Justin Forrest finished with 10.

Forrest, who started the game averaging 18.3 points per game, started off 0-7 in the first half.

App State will look to avoid back-to-back home losses when they take on rivals Georgia Southern on Saturday, Jan. 4. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. from the Holmes Convocation Center.