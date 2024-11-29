The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineers look to defeat Eagles, finish season over .500

Fran Murphy, Reporter
November 29, 2024
Landon Williams
Quarterback Joey Aguilar carries the ball past three Georgia Southern players on Nov. 25, 2023.

App State will close out their regular season Saturday in a road matchup with Georgia Southern, a matchup with a history so intense that the game has become known as “Deeper Than Hate.” 

“This game has a little bit more added to it because it’s such a great rivalry game,” said head coach Shawn Clark. “They have a great fan base, it’s going to be a hostile environment.”

The Mountaineers hold a 13-12 all-time advantage against the Eagles, dating back to 1987. This is a rematch of last year’s regular season finale, which ended in a dominant win for App State.

The Black and Gold come in 5-5 and fourth in the Sun Belt East Division. Their previous matchup ended in a 34-20 victory against James Madison last Saturday at The Rock.

Georgia Southern is 7-4 and sits second in the Sun Belt East Division. They will come into the contest following a 26-6 win over Coastal Carolina. 

“Their offense is putting up great numbers, they have a great quarterback, they’re really good at the skill position, their offensive line has been playing very well,” Clark said. 

Holding teams to 20 points in two of their last three games, App State’s defense will need another standout game to contain this high-powered Eagles offense.

With Georgia Southern’s passing defense coming in ranked last in the Sun Belt, the Black and Gold will have opportunities to exploit them through the air. Junior wide receiver Makai Jackson led the James Madison game in receiving yards with 162 and a touchdown.

A win this weekend would make the Mountaineers bowl eligible, with six wins and a record above .500. A loss would end their season. 

“We know what’s at stake. This is a chance for postseason play,” Clark said. “We have a task at hand and that’s what we are going to concentrate on this weekend.”

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday and can be streamed on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6385
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, English minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Landon Williams, Photographer
Landon Williams (he/him) is a Junior majoring in Commercial Photography from Winston Salem, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian. 
Donate to The Appalachian
$6385
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal