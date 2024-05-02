The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

3
El comité de diversidad, equidad, e inclusión y enlace del gobierno estudiantil Amarah Din habla en la junta de la SGA en la sala Linville Falls el cinco de marzo.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

4
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

5
BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers lose nail bitter to No. 13 Wake Forest

Mountaineers lose nail bitter to No. 13 Wake Forest

May 2, 2024

OPINION: Boone can’t handle rain

OPINION: Boone can’t handle rain

May 1, 2024

Letter to the Editor: Public education is at stake this year

Letter to the Editor: Public education is at stake this year

May 1, 2024

Sweet’n’Creek strikes a chord with community

Sweet’n’Creek strikes a chord with community

May 1, 2024

App State welcomes new sorority

App State welcomes new sorority

May 1, 2024

Meet the people who make commencement happen

Meet the people who make commencement happen

May 1, 2024

Mountaineers lose nail bitter to No. 13 Wake Forest

Max Schwanz, Reporter
May 2, 2024
Senior+outfielder+CJ+Boyd+swings+at+a+pitch+against+Troy+April+14.
Max Sanborn
Senior outfielder CJ Boyd swings at a pitch against Troy April 14.

App State traveled to Shelby on Tuesday to take on No. 13 Wake Forest. The Mountaineers lost a close game 10-9. 

The Black and Gold started the game strong with two home runs in the first inning. Graduate student first baseman Drew Holderbach hit his sixth home run of the season, giving the Mountaineers a 2-0 lead. Senior outfielder CJ Boyd followed with his 15th home run of the season to take a 3-0 lead. 

Boyd is now tied for the second-most career home runs in program history with 32. 

Wake Forest scored one run in the bottom of the first making the score 3-1. 

In the second inning, junior infielder Joseph Zamora recorded an RBI. Holderbach stepped up and recorded an RBI to drive Zamora home and give the Mountaineers a 5-1 lead. 

In the fifth inning, freshman first baseman Kameron Miller hit a two-run home run taking a 7-2 advantage. 

The Demon Deacons responded with two home runs in the bottom of the fifth. Wake Forest scored six runs in the inning, taking a 8-7 lead. 

Wake Forest scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth taking a 10-7 lead. 

App State answered with a two-run home run from Miller. However, they could not complete the comeback and fell 10-9. 

The Mountaineers will face South Alabama in Boone in a three-game series from Friday to Sunday. The games can be streamed on ESPN+. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1386
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Max Sanborn
Max Sanborn, Photographer
Max Sanborn (he/him) is a sophomore Commercial Photography Major, from Indian trail, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1386
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *