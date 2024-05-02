Mountaineers lose nail bitter to No. 13 Wake Forest

App State traveled to Shelby on Tuesday to take on No. 13 Wake Forest. The Mountaineers lost a close game 10-9.

The Black and Gold started the game strong with two home runs in the first inning. Graduate student first baseman Drew Holderbach hit his sixth home run of the season, giving the Mountaineers a 2-0 lead. Senior outfielder CJ Boyd followed with his 15th home run of the season to take a 3-0 lead.

Boyd is now tied for the second-most career home runs in program history with 32.

Wake Forest scored one run in the bottom of the first making the score 3-1.

In the second inning, junior infielder Joseph Zamora recorded an RBI. Holderbach stepped up and recorded an RBI to drive Zamora home and give the Mountaineers a 5-1 lead.

In the fifth inning, freshman first baseman Kameron Miller hit a two-run home run taking a 7-2 advantage.

The Demon Deacons responded with two home runs in the bottom of the fifth. Wake Forest scored six runs in the inning, taking a 8-7 lead.

Wake Forest scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth taking a 10-7 lead.

App State answered with a two-run home run from Miller. However, they could not complete the comeback and fell 10-9.

The Mountaineers will face South Alabama in Boone in a three-game series from Friday to Sunday. The games can be streamed on ESPN+.