Mountaineers soccer begins conference play against Georgia Southern

The Mountaineers Soccer team traveled to Statesboro Sunday to take on Georgia Southern for the first conference game of the season, winning 2-1.

Freshman midfielder Ellie Garrison scored her fourth goal of the season off an assist from senior forward Stephanie Barbosa less than four minutes into the match to take a 1-0 lead.

Garrison now has the most points by a freshman in team history since App State joined the Sun Belt.

Just eight minutes after the goal, graduate forward Izzi Wood scored again for the Black and Gold extending their lead to 2-0.

Georgia Southern scored their only goal in the 33rd minute to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Mountaineers remained in control for the first half and outshot the Eagles 17-6.

The Eagles were forced to play short-handed after one of their players collected two yellow cards.

The Black and Gold held on to win the match 2-1.

Wood also has a piece of history as her goal was the 20th of her career, moving her into a tie for sixth place in program history.

The Mountaineers will travel to take on Louisiana on Thursday. The match will begin at 8 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.