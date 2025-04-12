The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Mountaineers softball breeze through Gardner-Webb, win game 8-0

John Layman, Reporter
April 12, 2025
Chole Pound

The App State softball team defeated Gardner-Webb Wednesday 8-0, beating the Runnin’ Bulldogs by a wide margin.

The Mountaineers traveled to Boiling Springs for the lone game against Gardner-Webb.

The Black and Gold tied their season high for hits in the Wednesday game, swatting the ball 14 times. 

Juniors Makayla McClain and Marti Henkel, along with sophomore Macy Hamby, were each able to record 3-hit games, shouldering most of the Mountaineer offense. For the second time this season, the pair of McClain and Hamby were able to record back to back deep hits to start the midweek game.

On the defensive side of the game, junior pitcher Sophie Moshos didn’t allow a single runner to pass second base, striking out 7 players and dominating with just 96 pitches. Moshos also pitched a perfect first inning to start the game.

App had a mediocre fourth inning, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs were unable to best the lefty pitcher. In the fifth, the Mountaineers were able to extend their lead by an extra point following a run.

In the first half of the sixth inning, after only two more hits, App was able to score again.

The Mountaineers tallied 8 runs in the victory with McClain and Henkel leading the way with two apiece. The Black and Gold finished the game with a final score of 8-0.

App State will return home for the three-game series against the ULM Warhawks. The first game began Friday at noon and all three games will be streamed on ESPN+.

