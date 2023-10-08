The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023

October 7, 2023

October 6, 2023

Mountaineers split weekend series with Panthers

Max Schwanz, Reporter
October 8, 2023
Senior+McCall+Denny+goes+up+for+a+slam+against+Georgia+State+Oct.6.
Courtesy of Kristin Shaffer, App State Athletics
Senior McCall Denny goes up for a slam against Georgia State Oct.6.

The Mountaineer volleyball squad faced Georgia State in a home weekend double header. The Black and Gold lost the first match 3-2 Friday. 

App State jumped to an early 5-3 lead due to kills from freshman right side Delanie Grevengoed, freshman right side Ava Leahy and senior outside hitter McCall Denny. 

Georgia State jumped out to a 14-10 lead, but was short-lived thanks to a 7-0 run from the Mountaineers that saw three consecutive kills from junior outside hitter Lulu Ambrose and sophomore defensive specialist Kenady Roper.

The Mountaineers won the first set 25-17. 

The Black and Gold maintained a steady lead in the second set. Two kills from Grevengoed, and a kill and block from sophomore middle blocker Maya Winterhoff set up a 16-10 lead. 

The Panthers closed the defect to 19-17. The Mountaineers responded with kills from Leahy and Grevengoed, along with an ace from redshirt freshman setter Katie Cruise. This strong play and a Georgia State error allowed App State to secure a second set victory, 25-19. 

Georgia State took control of the third set. Kills from Grevengoed and Ambrose made the score 15-14 in favor of the Panthers. Georgia State responded with a 5-0 run and won the set 25-17. 

The fourth set was close until the end, kills from Denny and blocks from Leahy and junior middle blocker Lauren Pledger shrunk the Panthers lead to 18-17. The match was tied at both 20 and 23, until Georgia State won the set 25-23. 

The fifth set saw kills from Denny and Leahy, along with blocks from Pledger and Leahy. Georgia State held a 12-7 lead, until the Black and Gold went on a 3-0 run to make the score 14-12. 

This late push was not enough as Georgia State won the set 15-12 and the match 3-2. 

The Mountaineers swept Georgia State in the second match on Saturday 3-0.

“I am so proud of our response today,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “We executed at a really high level and our serve and pass game was the difference in this match.”

Georgia State held a 13-10 lead, but App State followed with a 6-0 run that saw kills from Denny and Ambrose. Along with blocks from Winterhoff and Leahy, and an ace from Denny.

This strong play helped the Black and Gold take a 16-13 lead and they did not look back. A kill from Leahy, blocks from Pledger and Ambrose, and back to back kills from Leahy and Ambrose helped the Mountaineers win the first set 25-16.

The second set started with a 8-5 Georgia State lead. Kills from Leahy and Ambrose paired with an ace from Winterhoff helped the Mountaineers go on a 7-0 run, taking a 12-8 lead. 

The match then tied at 13. However, App State answered with another 7-0 run to take a 20-13 lead. 

Georgia State pulled back within one, 23-22. The Black and Gold won the set due to a kill from Denny and a Panther error. The final score of the second set was 25-22. 

Kills from Ambrose and a block from Pledger and Ambrose allowed App State to start with a 12-5 lead in the third set. 

The Black and Gold maintained the lead throughout the entire set. A pair of Roper and senior setter Sophie Cain aces, Winterhoff and Denny kills and a block from Winterhoff and Grevengoed extended the Mountaineers lead to 21-12.

Caroline Farthing, a freshman and Boone native, made her first collegiate appearance. The Mountaineers won the set 25-17.

The Mountaineers got into the win column winning the match 3-0, snapping a seven match losing streak. 

The Black and Gold will remain at home facing ULM Oct. 13-14. Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. and is a Friday the 13th night, where fans are encouraged to dress in their best costumes. Saturday’s game is slated for 1 p.m. and will honor the graduating seniors. 
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
