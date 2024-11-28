The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Mountaineers women’s basketball falls to 2-3 on the year following a loss to Richmond

Kieran Murphy, Reporter
November 28, 2024
Isaac Edwards
Senior guard Emily Carver looks to set up a play for App State at Holmes Convocation Center on Nov. 24.

App State women’s basketball came up short at home Sunday against an undefeated Richmond team. While the Mountaineers put up a good fight, they ultimately fell to the Spiders with a final score of 61-73.

The Black and Gold started hot on the night as they took an early lead and were able to maintain it throughout the first quarter. This lead was headlined by junior forward Elena Pericic who put up 2 three-pointers early in the game. With the final seconds of the first quarter waning, the Mountaineers held a 22-16 lead.

Scoring for both teams died down in the second quarter and both squads only combined for a total of 22 points, 8 of which came from App State. Despite a good showing on defense, Richmond was able to tie everything up at 30-30 going into halftime.

Senior guard Emily Carver was the team’s leading scorer in the first half, putting up 7 points while Pericic finished second with 6.

Players prepare to fight for possession of the ball after a free throw by senior guard Zada Porter at Holmes Convocation Center on Nov. 24. (Noah Williford)

The Black and Gold admittedly struggled to contain the Spiders’ offense in the third quarter as Richmond was able to take a 12-point lead as they scored 22 compared to App State’s 10.

Going into the fourth, App State had an uphill battle and managed to go toe to toe with the Spiders as both teams put up 21 points, resulting in a Mountaineer loss.

While the team was unable to secure a win, it cannot be said that there were no bright spots as Carver scored 18 on the night which got her the milestone of 1,000 career points. She neared this goal by starting out with 7 points in the first quarter and later achieved this with a three-pointer in the fourth which made her only the 29th player in program history to hold this exclusive title.

While they lost in the paint, the Mountaineers had dominated the night in the rebound aspect with 43 compared to Richmond’s 37.

While it was not the outcome they had hoped for, App State looks to bounce back with a win over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday. The game between the Mountaineers and the Runnin’ Bulldogs tips off at 6:30 p.m. at Holmes Convocation Center and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

About the Contributors
Isaac Edwards
Isaac Edwards, Photojournalist
Isaac Edwards (he/him) is a freshman electronic media/broadcasting major from Saco, Maine. Isaac is a part of both the photo desk and the multimedia desk. This is his first year with The Appalachian. 
Noah Williford
Noah Williford, Photojournalist
Noah Williford (he/him) is a freshman environmental science major from Winston Salem, N.C. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
