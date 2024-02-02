The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

2
On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.

Boone history: Mast General Store

3
Former App State guard Adrian Delph drives baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022. Delph averaged 17.7 points per game in his last season for the Mountaineers.

Mountaineer uniforms through the years

4
The Kill-Chill facility opening in Boone will be built on two acres of county-owned land off Landfill Road, near the Watauga County Recycling Center.

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

5
OPINION: Snow driving etiquette 101

OPINION: Snow driving etiquette 101

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Decarbonizing the built environment with Phius

Decarbonizing the built environment with Phius

February 1, 2024

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

February 1, 2024

Hijabi Hot Takes: Take boycotting seriously

Hijabi Hot Takes: Take boycotting seriously

January 31, 2024

How App State responds to winter weather storms

How App State responds to winter weather storms

January 31, 2024

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

January 31, 2024

Townspeople plunge into Blowing Rock Winterfest celebration

Townspeople plunge into Blowing Rock Winterfest celebration

January 31, 2024

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

Adam Persico, Reporter
February 1, 2024
Senior+guard+Faith+Alston+drives+past+an+Eagle+defender+Jan.+20.+Alston+is+averaging+a+team-high+18.5+points+per+game+this+season.
Sam Fleming
Senior guard Faith Alston drives past an Eagle defender Jan. 20. Alston is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game this season.

The Mountaineers fell 81-69 to the current first-place Sun Belt team in the Marshall Thundering Herd Wednesday evening. This is their third loss in a row on the road trip after dropping games to Old Dominion and James Madison.

App State traded blows and crashed the glass hard in the first quarter. It culminated in a hard-fought offensive rebound for sophomore forward Rylan Moffitt that she kicked out to freshman guard Chaé Harris for a three-point bucket to give the Mountaineers a 14-12 lead. A couple of minutes later, junior guard Emily Carver turned a steal into another three-pointer.

The second quarter ended with both teams trading quick buckets. A lay-up with 52 seconds left by graduate student guard Mariah Frazier was followed up by a jumper from Harris on the next offensive possession to put the halftime score at 39-37.

The Thundering Herd stormed ahead offensively in the third quarter with a 15-2 run, kicked off by two three-pointers from the Herd’s forward Meredith Maier. The last Mountaineer bucket of the quarter came from a strong move to the basket and lay-up from Frazier with 2:21 on the clock. The Black and Gold were outscored 23-9 in the third, putting Marshall up 62-46.

The Mountaineers offense fought hard in the final frame, scoring 23 points led by senior guard Faith Alston with 10 points. She finished the game leading all App State scorers with 16 points and four assists.

App State shot 47% from the field, compared to Marshall’s 37%. The Mountaineers committed 20 turnovers, while the Thundering Herd hauled in 14 offensive rebounds.

This was the Mountaineers first meeting with Marshall this year, who remain undefeated in conference play maintaining sole possession of first place. They rematch against the Thundering Herd Feb. 15 at noon in the Holmes Convocation Center.

The Mountaineers will continue their road trip in Conway, South Carolina Saturday to face Coastal Carolina. Tip-off will be at 1:00 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$765
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Adam Persico, Reporter
Adam Persico is a junior electronic media/broadcasting major, English minor from Waxhaw, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Sam Fleming, Photographer
Sam Fleming (he/him) is a freshman Environmental Science Major, Computer Information Systems minor, from Greensboro, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$765
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *