The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineers women’s basketball takes conference opener against Red Wolves

Clay Durban, Sports Editor
January 1, 2025
Joshua Dula
Senior guard Eleyana Tafisi looks to attack the Arkansas State defense during the App State vs. Arkansas State game on Dec. 29.

App State women’s basketball hosted the Arkansas State Red Wolves Sunday, opening conference play on a high note with a 77-62 win.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with both sides unable to claim momentum in the first half of the quarter.

This changed in the last two minutes of the quarter when a layup by senior guard Asjah Inniss sparked a 8-3 Mountaineer run to end the quarter with a 22-16 lead.

The Red Wolves kept the game from getting out of hand in the second quarter, keeping the Mountaineers on a tight leash and never allowing them to extend their lead beyond 8 points before the halftime buzzer sounded.

App State had a decent shooting half, going 15 for 33 from the field. Despite this, they struggled shooting in other areas as they went a suspect 3 for 12 from three and 2 for 5 from the free throw line.

The Mountaineers came out of halftime and proceeded to smother the Red Wolves in the third quarter.

They blew the top off what had previously been a competitive game by outscoring Arkansas State 24-10 to take a 20-point lead at the end of the quarter.

The Black and Gold were outscored 23-18 in the final quarter but it hardly mattered in the end, with the final buzzer sounding at the final score of 77-62.

One of the biggest reasons the Mountaineers won is their dominance in the paint. They outscored the Red Wolves 48-24 in the painted areas while also out rebounding them 41-27.

Senior App State guard Emily Carver goes for a layup over Arkansas State guard Crislyn Rose at Holmes Convocation Center on Dec. 29. (Noah Williford)

The Mountaineers had multiple standouts with the headliners being senior guard Mara Neira and junior forward Elena Pericic.

Neira led the team in scoring with 20 or more points for the second game in a row. Neira scored 20 points, 7-13 from the field and 4-9 from three-point land.

Pericic had a near double-double in only 19 minutes of action, scoring 10 while securing a game-high 9 rebounds.

The Black and Gold will return to action after the new year, traveling to Mobile, Alabama, to take on the South Alabama Jaguars Thursday for the first game of a two-game road trip. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6435
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Sports Editor
Clay Durban (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Joshua Dula
Joshua Dula, Photojournalist
Josh Dula is a senior computer science major from Morganton, N.C. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Noah Williford
Noah Williford, Photojournalist
Noah Williford (he/him) is a freshman environmental science major from Winston Salem, N.C. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6435
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal