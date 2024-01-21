The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
The Kill-Chill facility opening in Boone will be built on two acres of county-owned land off Landfill Road, near the Watauga County Recycling Center.

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

2
On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.

Boone history: Mast General Store

3
Men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns calls out to his team in a game versus Georgia State Feb. 12, 2022.

Dustin Kerns adds to his App State legacy

4
Former App State guard Adrian Delph drives baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022. Delph averaged 17.7 points per game in his last season for the Mountaineers.

Mountaineer uniforms through the years

5
OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Snow driving etiquette 101

OPINION: Snow driving etiquette 101

January 21, 2024

App State men’s basketball wins fourth straight after dismantling Chanticleers

App State men’s basketball wins fourth straight after dismantling Chanticleers

January 21, 2024

Mountaineers women’s basketball takes down Eagles for second straight win

Mountaineers women’s basketball takes down Eagles for second straight win

January 20, 2024

Mountaineers women’s basketball rebounds with 73-63 home victory

Mountaineers women’s basketball rebounds with 73-63 home victory

January 19, 2024

App State basketball secures 76-68 win over Panthers

App State basketball secures 76-68 win over Panthers

January 18, 2024

Books and bops: Top books and music of 2023

Books and bops: Top books and music of 2023

January 18, 2024

Mountaineers women’s basketball takes down Eagles for second straight win

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
January 20, 2024
Senior+guard+Faith+Alston+goes+up+for+a+layup+against+Georgia+Southern+Jan.+20.+Alston+scored+24+points+against+the+Eagles.
Emily Simpson
Senior guard Faith Alston goes up for a layup against Georgia Southern Jan. 20. Alston scored 24 points against the Eagles.

With Boone covered in snow, App State took on long-time rival Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon, defeating the Eagles 82-74.

Senior guard Faith Alston became the 27th member of the 1,000 point club when she crossed the milestone in the final seconds of the game. Alston finished with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Junior guard J’Mani Ingram and sophomore guard Alexis Black were the only other Mountaineers in double figures. Ingram posted 23 points and six rebounds while Black had 18 points and five rebounds.

Junior guard Emily Carver missed her eighth consecutive game due to injury. 

“After playing Georgia Southern just seven days ago, it was really fresh with our team and what we needed to do to come out with a win,” said App State head coach Angel Elderkin. “All in all the toughness that we came out with, and the pace that our team is playing at is really a problem for our opponents. I felt that we wore them down, we played to our identity and we got the win.”

In the first quarter, the Black and Gold fell behind early before some outside shooting closed the gap. The Mountaineers kept close with the Eagles, tying the contest at 18 before Georgia Southern took a two-point lead at the end of the quarter.

App State opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 25-20 lead. The Mountaineers never trailed again and used a 28-point quarter to surge ahead 46-36 at halftime.

Alston and Ingram combined for 18 in the second quarter. 

Coming out of halftime, the Black and Gold cooled off from their hot second quarter. The team shot 35% from the field and went 0/5 from three. This allowed the Eagles to close the gap as the Mountaineers held a six-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

App State maintained their lead throughout as they sank 14/17 of their free throw attempts in the quarter. After a late turnover, the Black and Gold dribbled out the clock for a 82-74 win.

The Mountaineers shot 37% from the field, 20% from three and 76.7% from the free throw line. App State outrebounded Georgia Southern 54-41 leading to 17 second chance points. 

The Black and Gold committed 19 turnovers, which led to 18 points off turnovers for the Eagles.

“We talked a lot this week about playing together as a team. We also talked about taking care of the basketball. We did have 19 turnovers, so that’s something that we have to clean up,” Elderkin said. 

App State travels to Norfolk, Virginia Thursday to take on Old Dominion. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Emily Simpson, Associate Photo Editor
Emily Simpson (she/her) is a junior Commercial Photography major. This is her first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *