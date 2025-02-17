The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Mountaineers women’s tennis take down Royals in the Queen City

Clay Durban, Sports Editor
February 16, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State women’s tennis beat Queens 5-2 Friday, taking the victory thanks to wins by a pair of freshmen.

The Mountaineers got off to a good start by taking an early lead for the doubles point when Queens couldn’t field a third doubles team.

A 6-0 sweep by the team of sophomore Naledi Manyube and senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey gave the Mountaineers the point and they took a 1-0 lead into singles play.

This was extended to 2-0 when Queens couldn’t field a sixth singles player and had to forfeit a match.

App State went 3-2 in the other singles matches, with Manyube as well as freshmen Ruby Broadbent and Alexi Cleveland each sweeping their opponents in dominant fashion for straight-sets victories.

Sophomore Taya Powell and freshman Cassidy Carlson each dropped close matches in three sets.

This win betters the Mountaineers’ record to 4-2 on the year with three matches left before conference play begin.

Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Sports Editor
Clay Durban (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
