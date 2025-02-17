Mountaineers women’s tennis take down Royals in the Queen City

App State women’s tennis beat Queens 5-2 Friday, taking the victory thanks to wins by a pair of freshmen.

The Mountaineers got off to a good start by taking an early lead for the doubles point when Queens couldn’t field a third doubles team.

A 6-0 sweep by the team of sophomore Naledi Manyube and senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey gave the Mountaineers the point and they took a 1-0 lead into singles play.

This was extended to 2-0 when Queens couldn’t field a sixth singles player and had to forfeit a match.

App State went 3-2 in the other singles matches, with Manyube as well as freshmen Ruby Broadbent and Alexi Cleveland each sweeping their opponents in dominant fashion for straight-sets victories.

Sophomore Taya Powell and freshman Cassidy Carlson each dropped close matches in three sets.

This win betters the Mountaineers’ record to 4-2 on the year with three matches left before conference play begin.