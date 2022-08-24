Mt.+Mitchell+Fitness+Center+closed+until+further+notice

The Mount Mitchell Fitness Center will be closed until further notice “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to an email sent Tuesday by University Recreation.

The fitness center is located on the third floor of Plemmons Student Union.

The gym was open to students, faculty and staff, and offered a space for aerobic classes to take place, according to the Student Recreation Center’s website, such as:

Yoga

Pilates

Ab Attack

Burn-n-Firm

And more.

The facility also offered equipment for aerobic exercise, cardio, weight and resistance training.

According to the email, the Quinn Recreation Center will be closed Aug. 27-28.

The Student Recreation Center remains open under regular fall hours of operation. UREC will post schedule updates on their website.