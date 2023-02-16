Nazi flag raised outside Temple of the High Country, campus and community respond

Boone Police responded at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of an individual waving a Nazi flag outside of the Temple of the High Country, according to a press release from Boone Police Department.

By the time responding officers arrived, the individual waving the flag had left the scene and left the flag on the sign outside of the temple. Officers recovered the Nazi flag for evidence.

“Like many in our community, we at the police department are disheartened this type of activity occurred in our town,” said Sgt. Dennis O’Neal in the press release.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the press release.

“At this time, there is an active investigation to learn more about the person or persons who left the anti-semitic flag on the property of the Temple of the High Country and their motives,” O’Neal said.

The Boone Police Department asks anyone who may have additional information regarding this incident to call 828-268-6900.

Boone Police do not have any suspects “at this time,” O’Neal said in a phone call.

The Temple of the High Country did not respond for comment immediately.

App State’s Chief Diversity Officer, Jamie Parsons, offered her support to the Jewish community in an email Thursday following the antisemitic act outside the Temple of the High Country.

“While the flag was not displayed on campus, such an expression of hatred and anti-semitism impacts the well being and sense of safety and belonging that all members of our campus community deserve,” Parsons wrote.

Parsons wrote the university has activated the Chancellor’s leadership response protocol. The protocol will investigate the incident, evaluate the risk to the community and continue “educational efforts to break down barriers that divide our community.”

Parsons wrote she has been in contact with the Temple of the High Country, North Carolina Hill, the Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies as well as student leaders to “express our condemnation of this act and our solidarity with them.”

In addition, Parsons encouraged students to utilize campus resources such as App State Police, counseling for students, as well as individual counseling.

Parsons also recommends students and faculty who have not reached out for support to seek the Dean of Students in the Plemmons Student Union Room 324, on the phone at 828-262-8284 or through email at dos@appstate.edu.

Parsons encouraged faculty and staff to reach out to the Employee Assistance Program as well as the Counseling for Faculty and Staff.

The Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies is also available for open conversation weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.