New plaza to honor track and field coach John Weaver

App State Athletics Hall of Fame track and field coach John Weaver’s illustrious career will be celebrated with a plaza named in his honor. The ceremony for the John Weaver Plaza will occur April 26 at 4:30 p.m at the new Randy Marion Track & Field Facility with free invitations to the public.

Weaver spent 36 years coaching men’s and women’s track and field at App State after graduating from the school in 1971. In his time coaching the Mountaineers, he led them to 78 team conference championships, 571 individual conference titles and 33 NCAA All-Americans. He was inducted into the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021.

“The experiences and opportunities of future App State student athletes are possible because of the passion and commitment to excellence of Coach Weaver and the hundreds of student-athletes he mentored,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin.

Supporters, alumni and fans are welcome to purchase customized bricks that will be placed at the new John Weaver Plaza. To purchase one, visit mountaineerbricks.com or call the customer service line at (833) 571-0885. All proceeds will directly contribute to App State’s track and field facilities.